Head coach Jeff Brohm pointed to freshman defensive end Nic Caraway as a standout player from Purdue’s second fall practice scrimmage.

“(For a) true freshman, starting the first game is rough,” Brohm said after the scrimmage. “It’s a lot to learn, but he’s shown great signs. He is someone that has definitely stood out as someone who in the future, hopefully sooner than later, will be a very good player for us.”

Caraway said he felt his hustle and energy was what helped him stand out to the head coach.

It’s a motor that Caraway said comes from being a “grimy Texas kid.”

“I love to run; I love to hit,” Caraway, who’s from Bryan, Texas, said. “That’s what we do down there.”

The energy he brings is evident to the other players as well.

“A lot of energy, excitement and speed,” is what senior defensive end Lawrence Johnson said he saw out of Caraway. “He’s one of those that’s ready to learn and he’s always soaking it up when coaches are talking to him.”

Caraway is transitioning not only from high school to college, but between positions as well. He played as a stand-up linebacker in high school, but will play as a “hand-in-the-dirt” defensive end for the Boilermakers, he said.

“The transition was rough,” Caraway said. “It was different. I had some great guys in front of me that have helped me get better and learn how to keep my mental right.”

Caraway also said he’s practiced with special teams on the kickoff, punt protection and return teams, which he said will hopefully get him on the field for the season opener. While he hopes to get on the field, Caraway said his focus was on improving “day by day.”

“I feel like I’m coming along,” Caraway said. “I love to learn. For me, the drills have been harder than for others, but I keep pushing and trying to get better at it.”

Unlike other freshman defensive linemen like Joe Strickland, Mo Omonode and J.P. Deeter, Caraway did not join in the spring as an early enrollee.

“They came in the spring,” Caraway said. “I feel like they figured it out earlier than me, but they’ve helped me a lot as well.”