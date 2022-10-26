Purdue’s Trap and Skeet Club attended the AIM Grand American Collegiate Championships for the first time in eight years, claiming the Division III Collegiate Title in trap shooting.

The championships took place the first week of August at the World Recreational Shooting Center in Sparta, Illinois.

It’s the first time the Purdue club has sent a team to attend the championships in eight years because of COVID-19 and the “ebbs and flows” of the club, club president Ethan Buck said.

“I’ve actually been to this event before, just as an (individual) trap shooter, but going to (the competition) with my university, it was a really huge step forward,” Buck said. “It brought a lot of pride.”

The team participated in three events – 100 targets handicap trap, 100 targets doubles trap and 200 targets singles trap – over three days, according to the club.

The repetition and length of the sport’s competitions can be mentally taxing, Buck said, comparing the tediousness of the championships to golf.

“You can hit a ball once and do it just fine, but doing the same thing repetitively hundreds of times in a series of a few days is very mentally taxing,” Buck said.

The eight members at the competition were divided into two squads: one made up of five members and one with the other three members.

Buck said three of the members, including himself, had prior experience in competitive shooting, but that several of them were “relatively fresh” due to the club taking in everyone who’s interested.

“That competition was actually finishing up their first full season of shooting competition,” Buck said. “It was very exciting to see some of those shooters blossom, and they were very excited to be able to compete on the national stage being that new to the sport”

Purdue’s club was the only Division III team at the event, a division made up of primarily-self-funded clubs without scholarships, Buck said.

The club applies for various grants and opens their range to the public in order to fund their activities and travels.

“Shooting sports (are) very expensive, and the amount of money that we receive from Purdue doesn’t go very far,” Buck said.

The club will host a collegiate invitational on Nov. 12 with Grace College and Indiana Wesleyan before “shutting down” until February due to the cold weather and final exams, Buck said.