In the shivering, 36-degree cold, fans packed Folk Field to watch the Purdue women’s soccer team defeat Loyola Chicago in a hard-fought, double overtime thriller to advance in the NCAA tournament Saturday night.

Parents and fans crowded into the stands 30 minutes before the start of the game, leaving others to watch from the surrounding black borders on the field.

In a game where neither team could seem to find a way to kick the ball to the back of the net, every close opportunity mattered. The intensity skyrocketed each time a shot was attempted, and fans watched anxiously to see who would be the team to come out on top.

Both teams battled back and forth until fifth-year forward Sarah Griffith finally ended the match with a golden goal in double overtime to win 1-0.

Head coach Drew Roff praised her ability to come through in the clutch after the game.

“To have a special player like that … at any moment she can strike,” he said. “We had that confidence that we knew we could get clean sheets.”

Griffith continues to rewrite the Boilermaker offensive record book. Her 16th goal of the season could not have come at a more opportune time for the team.

Aside from relief knowing they had won the game, she said that the goal felt a lot different than her other 15.

“Especially because it was our last game at Folk Field, I think it hit us,” Griffith said. “That last celebration on that field in front of all your home fans is pretty indescribable.”

Griffith had to fight through a first-half slump where she only managed one shot.

The Ramblers made it clear their goal was to slow her down and limit her touches at the start of the game. While they weren’t roughing Griffith up like Ohio State did in the Big Ten tournament, they constantly sent multiple defenders at her.

It took until the second half for her to find a groove, where she attempted five shots.

Her first-half frustration was mirrored by senior midfielder Grace Walsh. There were times Walsh would shake her head after the team failed to maintain possession.

“If we stayed composed and kept the ball on the floor, we could make them move around and get them disjointed,” Roff said.

The second-half Boilermakers were able to do just that.

After a very evenly matched first half where each team had six shots and four saves by the goalkeepers, the Boilers finally started connecting on passes. Even though they didn’t score, they kept the pressure on Loyola goalkeeper Maddie Hausmann, who ended the night with an astonishing 13 saves.

Aside from giving up the game winner, Hausmann and senior goalie Marisa Bova put on a goalkeeping clinic.

Bova had six saves on the night, her most since Purdue beat the Buckeyes in the regular season in October.

While each playoff game brings a sense of pressure to continue the Boiler’s season, Griffith said she views it less about pressure and more about showcasing the team’s pride.

“There’s so much pressure every game,” she said. “But this is more of a game where you go out and remember everyone around you and everything you worked for.”