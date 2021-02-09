Purdue Athletics announced earlier Tuesday that new season tickets are now on sale for the 2021 football season.
Ticket prices in for seats in the bowl of Ross-Ade Stadium will remain the same, though prices have increased nominally for new premium seat purchasers, per a press release. Cashless concession stands and digital ticketing will be available to fans this fall.
"We look forward to hosting five Big Ten opponents in West Lafayette this fall," Athletics Director Mike Bobinski said in the release. "The 2021 season will mark the 500th game played in Ross-Ade Stadium and we can't wait to re-open the gates for our fans to once again experience Boilermaker football."
The Boilermakers will play at home against non-conference opponent Oregon State on Sept. 4, then against conference opponents Illinois on Sept. 25, Minnesota on Oct. 2, Wisconsin on Oct. 23, Michigan State on Nov. 6 and Indiana on Nov. 27.
The release states that Purdue Athletics will refund ticket purchases on request if fan attendance is "impacted fue to COVID-19 precautions."
Previous season ticket holders can renew their 2021 football tickets starting Feb. 23.
Those interested in buying tickets can contact the Hayes Family Athletics Ticket Office at 765.494.3194 to talk to a ticket office agent, visit PurdueSports.com or email the ticket office at sporttix@athletics.purdue.edu. They can also contact the John Purdue Club at 765.494.CLUB (2582) or via email at jpc@purdue.edu.