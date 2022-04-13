Purdue Athletics announced the launch of the Boilermaker Marketplace, a portal for businesses and employers to connect and work with Purdue athletes, according to a Purdue Athletics press release. Under the new Name, Image and Likeness rules, student-athletes are allowed to market themselves and make money off of their name, image and likeness, often referred to as NIL.

Purdue has partnered with INFLCR, a content platform for elite athletes, to assist student-athletes in the creation of business connections, streamlining payment and reporting processes, and consolidating tax information.

The press release said it creates an appropriate separation between the university and student-athlete’s pursuit of NIL opportunities.

“Long before anyone had heard of NIL, Purdue Athletics was developing a first-in-class student-athlete development curriculum through our EMPOWER program," said Ken Halpin, deputy athletics director and chief operating officer, in the press release. "Adding the Boilermaker Marketplace exchange is the necessary next step in making sure all of our student-athletes have a secure and comprehensive space to support all of their NIL opportunities."

An event was held April 11th, giving Purdue's student-athletes the opportunity to meet with more than 100 local businesses and organizations.

"Last night's event was the latest example of how this athletic department and our business community are committed to Purdue's student-athletes," Halpin said. "Seeing so many of our student-athletes engage with more than 100 businesses in one room was an inspiring reminder of why we are all here."

According to its website, INFLCR’s mobile app provides student-athletes with real-time content access from their prospective institution’s media staff and external media partners, so they can share this content to their personal social media channels.

"Purdue student-athletes are active users of INFLCR, with over 1,300 content downloads in March alone," said INFLCR founder Jim Cavale. "This student-athlete engagement will directly translate into the new Boilermaker Marketplace, where they can directly capitalize on their NIL with Purdue-approved local businesses, collectives and others who want to transact with their respective NIL businesses."

Purdue student athletes can go to dash.inflcr.com/exchange/purdue-university to begin that process with the Boilermaker Marketplace.