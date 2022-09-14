Purdue returns to Holloway Gymnasium later this week to play its last two nonconference matches, wrapping up a 7-1 start to the season so far.

The team picked up its only loss last Friday against then-No. 4 Louisville. The loss bookended the first 6-0 start for the team since 2018.

Head coach Dave Shondell said he knows this week’s matches — Northern Kentucky on Thursday and Ball State on Saturday — will draw large student crowds, noting the Ball State game was already sold out.

“I think we’ll be rockin’ the students this weekend,” Shondell said. “They’ve got a pretty good product to support and we love them, so we’re hoping they’ll come out in full force.”

Northern Kentucky (1-8):

Purdue and Northern Kentucky last played in 2013, back when Val Nichol was still a Boilermaker. Northern Kentucky is a member of the Horizon League and shared a couple early-season opponents with the Boilermakers.

Somebody had to play last year’s NCAA overall No. 1-seed, Louisville, to start their season, and the Northern Kentucky athletic department decided the Norse were best suited for the challenge.

Northern Kentucky, like the Boilers, was swept by Louisville. In their match however, the team put up only 12, 11 and 16 in each set, whereas Purdue managed a slightly better 18, 20 and 25.

The Norse’s only win this season came in five sets over DePaul. Their fifth-year outside hitter, Anna Brinkmann, tallied a season-high 18 kills and 15 digs to lead the team to its first victory. Brinkmann leads the team in kills per set with 2.89, but does so with only a .155 clip.

Ball State (8-2):

Purdue is 5-0 against Ball State in the all-time series. All five of those matches were after 2008, meaning Shondell is undefeated against his alma mater and his brother Steve, Ball State’s former head coach.

Saturday’s match against the Cardinals will be Shondell’s second time going up against one of his former players, Kelli Miller Phillips, the Cardinal’s current head coach.

“She’s one of the all time best competitors I’ve ever coached,” Shondell said. “She was all business: never took a play off, never took a day off. She wanted to learn all the time to get better, compete and she wanted this team to do well.”

Ball State’s two losses came at the hands of Mississippi State and, most recently, Dayton on Tuesday. Ball State’s Addie Halverson and Cait Snyder lead Ball State in kills per set each, averaging just over 2.5.

The Cardinals have almost exclusively relied on setter Megan Wielonski to take the second pass in every set, given she averages over 10 in each.