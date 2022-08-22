The Purdue volleyball team made it to the Elite Eight last season and are ranked No. 13 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll. The Boilers’ past and expected success has led to an increased demand for tickets at Holloway Gymnasium.
The 200 spots in the Boiler Block Party, which receives guaranteed tickets and early entry to every home game, sold out in just two hours, Purdue Volleyball tweeted on Aug. 2.
Students with a boarding pass, which are now sold out, can claim a ticket to any home game on a first-come, first-served basis, Purdue’s ticket website says.
Single-game tickets, which went on sale Aug. 3, for the Boilermakers’ games against Minnesota on Sept. 23, the team’s conference opener and Nebraska on Nov. 19 have completely sold out on the Purdue sports website as of Sunday afternoon.
Fewer than 10 tickets remain for the Purdue vs. Penn State game on Nov. 12.
Most available tickets on Purdue’s website are singles or are located on the sides of the court. Families and friends wanting to sit next to each other will have few options.
Games against teams in the Big Ten, such as the game against Rutgers on Oct. 2 and the game against Michigan on Nov. 18, have fewer than 50 tickets available.
Last year the Purdue volleyball team won 14 of their 17 home games and won nine of their 12 away games.