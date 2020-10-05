Purdue Athletics announced it has 63 total positive coronavirus tests on file since testing began June 8 in a statement Monday.
The department announced Sept. 26 that it had 62 total positive tests and nine active cases in 4,629 tests. Monday's statement listed zero active cases in 5,953 tests.
The Big Ten announced a partnership with Biodesix and Quidel Corporation on Sept. 30 to provide daily testing to student-athletes and athletics staff. This report is the first since those protocols went into place.