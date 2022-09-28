An away match this Friday against Illinois challenges Purdue’s ability to stay competitive outside of its home in Holloway Gymnasium.

Since losing to No. 2 Louisville, the No. 5 Boilermakers (11-1, 2-0 Big Ten) have won every game, entering the game against the Illini (7-5, 2-0 Big Ten) on a five-game win streak.

The Boilers are coming off of a weekend of play that saw two starters out with injuries on different nights.

Head coach Dave Shondell addressed the fact the Boilers are a team who has plenty of experience in the gym, but not necessarily with Big Ten court play.

“I can promise that anytime you go on the road and in the Big Ten, it's a bit of a different situation than playing at home, especially if it's the first time your team does it,” Shondell said.

Sunday’s match against Iowa was the first conference road game for players like freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson, who recorded five kills per set that afternoon.

“I’m not bothered at all that we have a freshman who is a go-to player because she is just that good,” Shondell said.

The Fighting Illini are a defensively well-rounded team, led by setter Diana Brown, a seasoned defensive player who has started every match since redshirting her freshman season. The now-senior Brown leads her team in assists and averages 2.3 digs per game, the second-highest for the Illini.

Shondell said Brown is unlike a lot of setters that “typically don’t play a lot of defense” or are too focused on their role as a setter that they abandon the defensive component of their game.

“That's a rare situation (where) you have a setter (leading) their team in digs,” Shondell said. “But she’s experienced; (Brown) has been around for a long time, and she's a complete player.”

The Boilermakers are set to showdown against the Illini Friday night in Champaign, Illinois, followed by a matchup Sunday against Rutgers at home.