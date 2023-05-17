Five large canopies, shielding high-end laptops from the morning rain, line up the pit lane of the Purdue Grand Prix track.

Five teams, representing engineering programs across the nation, lounged in their portable chairs, preparing to test their machinery.

The challenge? Create a fast kart able to reach 60 miles per hour and capable of taking the circuit’s five turns completely on its own.

All five teams will race Thursday at the Purdue Grand Prix track, if weather conditions stay sunny. The race is free for visitors.

This will be the first attempt for Purdue’s autonomous karting series team to take on the two-minute lap around the circuit. Its kart, a bright blue stripped-down karting chassis with glued-on googly eyes, will be going up against teams representing UC San Diego, Kennesaw State University, Georgia Tech and the University of Pennsylvania.

“​​We use an existing chassis, but we completely strip them down and put all of our own hardware and equipment and our sensors on there,” said Susan Evans, a recently graduated senior in mechanical engineering.

Evans has been on the team for most of her Purdue career. The team’s AI-driven vehicle has been in development since 2018, going through multiple iterations of both the chassis and the car’s “brain.”

The autonomous karts don’t race in the same way fans of the Purdue Grand Prix have grown accustomed to. Instead of fighting side by side, competing for the lead over dozens of laps, the autonomous Grand Prix focuses on speed and precision.

“We actually discussed passing a little bit in the past with other teams and it's just not something we can do right now,” said Xuyang Chen, a sophomore in the College of Science. “Passing is still pretty high level.

“Plus we want to, like, not crash.”

Side-by-side racing may be out of the reach for the undergraduates, but both races to come Thursday are still a considerable challenge to work around. The standard race will test how fast the self-driving cars can take the circuit, but a more challenging reactive race will see cars maneuver around traffic cones for the entire layout.

The cars are completely autonomous throughout the lap but are able to be manually controlled by the team in the pit lane. The Purdue team used to use an Xbox controller to manually contract its car but during practice used a makeshift controller made with a circuit board and joysticks.

The kart itself had its own issues during the practice, relegated under the practice tent because of an earlier rain Tuesday morning. At one point, when showing off the motor of the vehicle, the team found an issue and instantly went back to work.

"We've been out here messing around getting our steering system tested out,” Chen said. “We made a couple laps before the rain just to get used to it.”

Unlike the Grand Prix, karts don’t have any major specifications to make them uniform. This makes every single one, from the engine to the chassis, different.

UCSD’s kart, for example, still has a seat attached and is fully drivable as a Grand Prix kart. Nicholas Preston, one of the mechanics working on the wire-covered chassis, said one of the team’s main goals was to make it a fully drivable kart with a self-driving option.

“This is the second iteration of the kart and it’s completely different from the first,” Preston said. “Different steering setup, different camera system, completely different wiring, too.”

He smiled, pointing to a picture of the first version of the kart, covered in a mess of wires.

“I don’t know whatever happened here,” he laughed.