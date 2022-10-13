Mackey Arena is one of the loudest college basketball arenas in the country, due in large part to the student section. But between semesters, its absence leaves a noticeable void in the usually deafening environment.
Purdue men’s basketball announced its new Mackey Faithful Alumni Student Section to “keep Mackey loud and proud” while students are off campus.
Alumni who were a part of the Paint Crew, Gene Pool or any men’s basketball student section are eligible to sign up for the free alumni group. Eligible alumni can purchase tickets in the “lower level student section” for games during winter break, the release says.
The release “encourages” fans to sign up for the group before Oct. 17, which is when those tickets first be available for the group to purchase.
Purdue will play three men’s basketball games at home over winter break, facing New Orleans on Dec. 21, Florida A&M on Dec. 29 and Rutgers on Jan. 2. Single tickets for the first two games cost $50 and $60 respectively, while a single ticket for the Boilermakers’ first game of the new year costs $75, according to the website.
Members of the group will also be able to get a “Mackey Faithful” t-shirt, which is free for John Purdue Club members and available to purchase for those who are not.