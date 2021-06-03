USA Basketball has announced that three current Boilermakers have been invited to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Men's U19 World Cup Team training camp.

The athletes, age 19 years or younger, will compete June 20-22, in Fort Worth, Texas, in hopes of being named to the 12-member team that will represent the USA at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup for Men, according to a Purdue news release.

Sophomore Jaden Ivey and freshmen Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn make up over 10 percent of the 27 athletes trying out. Purdue leads the way with three players trying out for the squad, while Gonzaga, Baylor and Ohio State (Meechie Johnson, Zed Key) both have two. Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis is the lone other Big Ten representative.

Purdue has had success in the U19 World Cup in each of the last three events.

Caleb Swanigan won gold in Greece in 2015; Carsen Edwards won bronze in Egypt in 2017; and Trevion Williams was a gold medalist in Greece in 2019.

This year's U19 World Cup will be played in Latvia from July 3 to 11.

Ivey was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team a year ago and has been mentioned as a preseason All-American for the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, but over the last six contests averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 37-of-79 (.468) from the field in that span.

Furst, a 6-foot, 10-inch freshman from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was named Indiana's Mr. Basketball and a MaxPreps Honorable Mention All-American after a standout career at Blackhawk Christian. Furst led Blackhawk to the 2021 and 2019 Indiana State Championships, scoring 2,087 career points while becoming the school's all-time leading scorer and rebounder.

Kaufman-Renn, a 6-foot, 9-inch freshman from Sellersburg, Indiana, is also a two-time state champion at Silver Creek High School in 2019 and 2021. Kaufman-Renn was the runner-up for Mr. Basketball in 2021 to teammate Caleb Furst but was named the 2020 Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year.