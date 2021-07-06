Six days off the NCAA's decision to allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski addressed the university's approach to the recent legislation as well as the role the athletics department will play in supporting student-athletes.

Bobinski said the NCAA's NIL legislation, enacted on July 1, is a new horizon for the school — with all the uncertainty that comes with it.

Six days into the new policy though, Bobinski said he doesn't feel like the sky is falling.

"For all the wringing of hands and other gloom and doom prognostications, I don't see (any of that) yet," Bobinski said.

Purdue's role early on in this process is that of an educational tool for student-athletes, Bobinski said. The university won't be making endorsement deals or guiding players to certain financial opportunities.

"We can advise, we can educate, we can answer questions, we can provide sort of best practices, all those kinds of things are well within our realm of opportunity," Bobinski said. "We want our student-athletes to be as advantaged and as able to take advantage of opportunities as any (athlete) in the country."

Bobinski said Purdue's current challenge is figuring out how to navigate the relationship between existing state law, NCAA guidelines and the university's role in creating their own guidelines and enforcing them. He said he actually prefers Indiana not having a state law on the matter, as it allows Purdue more leeway in creating its own internal guidelines. He does believe that Congress will eventually pass a federal law regarding NIL, he said.

To protect against the possibility of eligibility violations, Bobinski said the school has enacted disclosure rules for student-athletes pursuing endorsements. Recruitment-inducing endorsements and endorsements designed to keep players at a certain school are prohibited.

His biggest worry is a student-athlete signing up for a deal that negatively affects their eligibility status, he said. That's where Purdue's role as an educator comes into play.

Purdue will continue to use its student-athletes' likenesses in "non-sponsored promotional material," like on ticket guides and posters around campus. The athletes themselves will not receive any money for those things because they aren't generating direct revenue.

There are still some unknowns with the new legislation. For one, Bobinski isn't sure how schools will avoid, or deter, companies or individuals associated with the colleges from encouraging recruitment through endorsement deals.

"I don't know that anybody has their hands around how that will be handled going forward," Bobinski said. "Whether it be an overt implication that that will happen, or just sort of an implicit, 'Come to School X and the starting quarterback gets a hell of a deal from a company.'

"That could happen, that could definitely happen."