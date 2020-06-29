Senior guard Karissa McLaughlin will take a redshirt year for the 2020-21 season due to a postponed ankle surgery, according to a Purdue Athletics press release.
The player had originally scheduled her surgery for early April, but the pandemic meant that the procedure had to be rescheduled for July.
"It was crushing news," said women's basketball head coach Sharon Versyp in the release. "We know it's the right course of treatment for Karissa, but it's still difficult to process. She has an immeasurable impact on our program. We know she will work hard to rehab and get in a position to be ready for next year. In the meantime, Karissa will still be a leader on this team and will find new ways to make an impact off the court."
The two-time All-Big Ten honoree has started 94 of her 98 career games during her last three years at Purdue. To overtake Courtney Moses' 240 triples for the career program record, McLaughlin only needs seven more 3-point baskets, per the release. The senior is a 39% shooter from the field and hit 35.8% from distance in her career, averaging 12.8 points per game.
McLaughlin is the fifth player in the program's history to complete more than 100 assists in every season thus far.
"Sitting out this season will be one of the hardest things I've ever had to face in my life," McLaughlin said in the release. "I keep reminding myself that God has a plan and a reason for everything. I've stayed focused on the positives. I am going to do everything I can to be at 100% for next season. I will dedicate all my energy into my new role and offer any support I can to help this team win. I have all the confidence in the world in my teammates and know that we're going to do big things this year."
Most Boilermakers returned to campus last week for voluntary workouts. The 2020-21 season opens Nov. 11 at Mackey Arena against Western Illinois, with season tickets on sale now.