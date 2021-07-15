Purdue soccer alumna Ena Sabanagic signed a professional contract with HK Kópavogur, Iceland, according to a Purdue Athletics release.
The club plays in Iceland’s Women’s Champions League.
Sabanagic is from Hanover Park, Illinois. She graduated from Purdue in May, 2020 with a degree in selling & sales management. She was a midfielder and a four-year letterwinner during her time at Purdue. Sabanagic also earned Academic All-Big Ten accolades as a sophomore in 2017, the release said.
Sabanagic played in 61 career matches with four starts as a Boilermaker, according to the release. Sabanagic scored two game-winning goals in that time, both against top-25 foes.
Prior to signing with HK, Sabanagic played for the Chicago Kics of United Women’s Soccer.