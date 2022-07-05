Purdue alum Tiffini Grimes will step into the role of deputy athletics director and senior woman administrator starting in early August.
Grimes, who graduated from Purdue in 2005 with a degree in political science, joins the athletic department after six years with the University of Alabama in the roles of senior deputy director of athletics, senior woman administrator and chief diversity officer, Purdue announced Tuesday.
With Purdue, Grimes will be a program administrator for football, women's basketball and softball, according to a Purdue press release. She will also provide oversight in several department areas including academic services, business, compliance, human resources, student-athlete development, sports medicine and sports performance.
"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Tiffini Grimes home to Purdue University," Purdue athletic Director Mike Bobinski said in the release. "Tiffini has an exceptional track record of accomplishment and growth in college athletics and is particularly skilled in the numerous emerging trends and areas of focus in our industry. Her level of expertise and experience is nationally recognized, and we look forward to the positive impact Tiffini will have on our student-athletes and entire department as a leader and colleague."
It has been about a year since the introduction of Name, Image and Likeness rules in college sports. The area is one Grimes has experiences with at Alabama; Grimes will join Purdue's NIL working group.
As an undergraduate, Grimes interned with the John Purdue Club and has also worked with the NCAA headquarters.
"I am elated to return to Purdue," Grimes said in the release. "As a proud Boilermaker, it has always been both a dream and goal to serve as a member of the department's staff."