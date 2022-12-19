Purdue came in as the overall No. 1 for the second week in a row, receiving 50 of the 60 first-place votes in the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top-25 poll.
Unlike last season, the Boilers retained their No. 1 status for more than one week, after losing to Rutgers on a Ron Harper Jr. buzzer-beater in their first game as the nation’s top team.
The Boilermakers played Davidson on Saturday as part of the Indy Classic. The team beat the Wildcats 69-61, despite a 3-for-25 shooting effort from beyond the arc. The Boilers shot 37 free throws that night and had three players with double-doubles: Zach Edey, Caleb Furst and Braden Smith.
The Boilers top the list of three other Big Ten teams on the poll, ahead of No. 16 Illinois, No. 17 Wisconsin and No. 18 Indiana.
The Boilers are also No. 1 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll released on Monday. Other conference teams in that poll are No. 16 Illinois (tied with Kentucky), No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 21 Indiana and No. 23 Maryland.
In this week's NCAA NET Rankings, Purdue is No. 3, trailing No. 1 Connecticut and No. 2 Houston. Only one other Big Ten team is among its Top-25, No. 23 Indiana.
Purdue returns to Mackey on Wednesday to tip off a three-game home stand, beginning with New Orleans at 9 p.m.