Purdue kept up its attack early, holding a 2-0 lead over Iowa at half.

The lead was short-lived however, as less than a minute into the second, the Boilermakers (3-9-2, 0-5-2 Big Ten) cut their own lead in half on a failed attempt to clear the ball from right in front of the goal, giving the Hawkeyes (3-6-6, 0-3-4 Big Ten) a free goal.

An Iowa penalty kick shortly after found the back of the net, tying the Thursday night game and ensuring neither team left the pitch in Iowa with a conference win.

The first half was all Purdue, namely its offense, which found success attacking vertically and provided multiple open looks on goal for Kayla Budish.

The freshman forward only connected once, arguably on the most difficult opportunity. Senior forward Gabby Hollar sent Budish downfield on a no-look backwards pass, which she followed up on with a perfectly placed shot to the side of the net.

Iowa head coach Dave Delani said his team looked like it stopped playing around 20 minutes into the first and sort of “sunk in.”

The Hawkeyes flipped the script at half, controlling possession far more than the Boilers, who rarely mounted effective attacks on goal. Iowa had nine shots on goal in the game, compared to Purdue’s six, and took eight more shots total.

Freshman Kailey Kimball kept the Boilers from losing the game late in the second, fending off three adjective looks from the Hawkeyes in the last three minutes of the game. Kimball recorded eight saves, tying her career high.

Head coach Drew Roff said after the first half that it was exciting to see the team’s hard work pay off, especially after a stagnant couple of weeks.

The team continues its three-game road trip with a stop in Bloomington on Sunday to take on conference rival Indiana at 2 p.m.