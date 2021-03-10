The underlying symbol of offensive success is the quality and play of the offensive line. The offensive linemen might not be glamorous or dominate the highlight reel like Rondale Moore and David Bell, but they are the key to a strong offensive unit. The Purdue Boilermakers look to embody that as they strive for improvement among the line, working to be a more “nasty” group.

Running the ball

The Boilers’ running attack has not been stellar in recent memory, ranking the fourth-worst in the FBS with 81.5 rushing yards per game, according to ncaa.com. Part of that is due to the pass-heavy scheme that head coach Jeff Brohm runs, but it also comes back to the offensive line’s ability to make holes for running backs.

Often when running the ball, a defensive lineman would penetrate the line of scrimmage and reach Purdue’s backfield, blowing up the play. Controlling the trenches is a key aspect of Purdue’s run game to fix.

During spring camp, the line has striven to become a more physical unit as a whole.

“We want to try and move guys vertically, take a guy, try and get him to where he doesn’t want to go, open up a hole, finish guys and put ‘em on the ground,” center Gus Hartwig said.

Left guard Spencer Holstege says bringing more intensity and being “nasty” are ways they’re becoming more physical.

They are also making sure to run their feet on run plays. Running one’s feet means to constantly pump them so you can push defenders backward. It’s imperative for being able to drive defenders vertically down the field, as Hartwig said.

Running your feet refers to constantly keep their feet moving so they aren’t caught flat-footed.

Holstege and Hartwig both said they are personally improving their hands and footwork.

As an offensive lineman, footwork leads to good positioning. Playing offensive line is about angles; linemen must move as efficiently as possible toward their target. Hand fighting — gaining control of the defender’s hands so you are able to punch your hands into their chest — allows you to gain control of them and throw them around.

Improving the team’s run game is a top priority for Purdue’s offensive line. With players’ consistent improvement this offseason, a strong running game may be a darkhorse for fans next season.

Pass protection

Protecting the quarterback on passing plays is one of the most important tasks in the sport. Providing a clean pocket in which the quarterback can safely search for receivers is key for offensive stability.

Left tackle Greg Long welcomes the challenge.

“Left tackle is a privilege,” he said. “It’s an honor because the tensions are high and that’s the quarterback’s blind side.”

The team practices “pass pro” every day, which is specifically practicing how to pass against defensive line stunts. The drill helps offensive lines to avoid distractions by the defense and adequately protect the quarterback.

“We’ve practiced pass pro, which we feel really good about,” offensive line coach Dale Williams said.

As long as the line can keep its quarterbacks clean from pressure, the quarterbacks will have more time to find David Bell and other receivers on passing plays.

Building chemistry

Offensive lines have quirks. Its members are like their own team within the actual football team. They have to practice excellent communication among each other, and players said they’ve built significant chemistry because of that.

Holstege said they have ramped up their communication the last few practices. Long said he feels privileged to be a part of an offensive line as tightly knit as Purdue’s.

Whether they are run-blocking or pass-blocking, the chemistry between the group will be key to its success.

Technical skills of individual players on an offensive line are often outweighed by how well those players operate as a unit. These comments from Purdue’s linemen show they seem to grasp that message.