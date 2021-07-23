Boilermaker fans were able to watch their favorite former Boilermakers win once again in the eighth edition of "The Basketball Tournament."

The Basketball Tournament features a slew of former college stars playing for their alumni teams or for certain causes. 64 teams square off for a $1 million prize which can be divided any which way amongst the players, general manager, and coach.

Great effort by @PurdueTbt !! Appreciate all of Boiler Nation getting loud for us - you never disappoint. See y’all Sunday. Lock in. 🔒 #MenofMackey — Ryne Smith (@RyneSmith_) July 24, 2021

Isaac Haas scored the first bucket of Friday's game, and the Tennessee Volunteers alumni team, the Ballinteers, using his size to sink a hook shot over a smaller defender. The big would continue to find ways to dominate in the paint, rushing past interior defenders or pushing them out of the way in the post for easy baskets or a variety of foul shots.

Three-point shots started to rain down after Haas hit the first interior basket. Kelsey Barlow continued to build upon a small lead for the Men of Mackey, sinking two threes in a row to keep them up by 2. Forward Robbie Hummel and guard Frank Gaines hit two more three-pointers, hitting four of Purdue's 10 3-point attempts in the first quarter.

Where the Men of Mackey found success, the Ballinteers couldn't find ways to get around Purdue's tight defense. They scored just 11 points in the first quarter, accompanied by 31% shooting from the field and 14% shooting from 3-point range.

A little swig of @EJBrandy to celebrate the win….NOW ONTO SUNDAY 🚂🚂🚂 pic.twitter.com/nE7nlmoEhZ — Men of Mackey (@PurdueTbt) July 24, 2021

Tensions rose as both teams started to get more physical in the second quarter. Only Haas's Boilermaker teammates could stop his emotions from boiling over as he found himself tangled up with Ballinteers center John Fields. The altercation resulted in a double-technical on the centers.

The game ended after Elam Ending set the final score to match at 83 points. The Men of Mackey quickly pushed the Ballinteers out of the tournament for good after Gaines made a string of shots. The Men of Mackey's lead was almost erased by a series of fouls and turnovers from the Boilermaker alumni, but a clutch shot from guard Ra'shad James sealed the win.

Haas led the team in scoring with 19 points on 75% shooting. The Men of Mackey managed to beat the Ballinteers in rebounds and assists with margins of 5 and 3, respectively.

The Basketball Tournament allowed fans to attend their games once more after COVID-19 forced the tournament to follow the example of major sports leagues and play games without fans. Last week, The Basketball Tournament had the second biggest crowd in TBT history in a game featuring the Wichita State AfterShocks with a crowd of 6,510 people.

We talked with @theoriginalhaas, @RobbieHummel & Coach @RyneSmith_ after @PurdueTbt advanced in @thetournament‼️🚂Robbie had some explaining to do after he told us he wasn’t playing in TBT this year 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sIo4e0Ifej — Inside TBT (@InsideTbt) July 24, 2021

The excitement continued into the Columbus regional portion of the tournament. The crowd cheered and hollered as shots went down and jabs were thrown. What was once pumped-in fan noise became genuine reactions from fans of summer basketball.

The No. 8 seed Men of Mackey will continue their hunt for the $1 million prize against No. 1 seed Carmen's Crew, an Ohio State alumni team at 4 p.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.