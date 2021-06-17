Team Canada has announced Purdue sophomore Zach Edey has been invited to attend the 2021 Canada Basketball Men's Senior National Team Camp as well as the Men's U19 World Cup Team training camp.

Edey will try out for both the Canadian National Team in hopes of being selected for the Tokyo Olympics and the U19 team for the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, according to a news release from Purdue. He looks to become the first Purdue basketball player to play in the Olympics since Terry Dischinger won gold for the United States in 1960.

Edey becomes the fourth Boilermaker to be invited to U19 tryouts, as Jaden Ivey, Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn were selected to be part of Team USA training camp, starting Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Olympics will be played in Tokyo, beginning July 23.

Purdue has had major success in the U19 World Cup in each of the last three events. Caleb Swanigan won gold in Greece in 2015, Carsen Edwards won bronze in Egypt in 2017, and Trevion Williams was a gold medalist in Greece in 2019.

This year's U19 World Cup will be played in Latvia from July 3 to 11.

Edey, a 7-foot, 4-inch center from Toronto, was one of the nation's biggest surprises as a freshman last season, the release said.

He was named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman Team, after averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 59.7 percent from the field, the second-best percentage by a freshman in school history. He also shot 71.4 percent from the free throw line.

Edey blocked 30 shots, good for eighth on the Purdue freshman single-season list, and was one of three freshmen nationally to average 8.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, block 30 shots and shoot at least 57.5 percent from the field.

He was named to the freshman All-America team by CollegeInsider.com and was twice named Big Ten Freshman of the Week (Nov. 30, March 8). Per 40 minutes, Edey averaged 23.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.