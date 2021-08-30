8/30/21 Evan Austin Purdue Athletics photo

Purdue women's swimming assistant coach Evan Austin won the bronze medal in the 400 meter paralympic swimming event on Monday. Photo taken from his Purdue Athletics roster spot.

From a flag bearer to a wide assortment of medalists, Purdue athletics has been represented well in the Olympics.

In his third career paralympic games, Purdue women's swimming assistant coach Evan Austin won the bronze medal in the 400 meter paralympic swimming event, according to a Purdue press release.

After taking fifth place in the event on Friday, Austin improved his time by 18.4 seconds today to finish with a time of 4:38.95. He barely beat Inaki Basiloff of Argentina by a mere .04 seconds to take bronze. 

In the Lewisville paralympic world series last April, Austin managed to snag two gold medals while breaking two United States records. He won gold in the 50 meter butterfly and 400 meter freestyle races while breaking the 200 and 400 meter freestyle records, according to a Team USA release.

"It’s awesome," Austin said on competing at an olympic level again in the release. "It’s been really great to reconnect with teammates that I haven’t seen in over a year.

"That’s probably the best part: Having this community back together and the ability to race. To see where we’re at right now in a Paralympic year is a really good test for everyone, so hopefully we can build on this momentum and move forward."

Purdue fans can watch Austin compete in the preliminary rounds for the 50 meter butterfly on Thursday at 8 p.m. and Friday at 4 a.m. The rounds will be broadcast on NBCSN.

