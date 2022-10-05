Momo Sugiyama carded 3-under par in the final round of her second tournament at Purdue, propelling her to a fourth-place finish.
The sophomore transfer’s tournament finish helped Purdue have its best round as a team Tuesday when it finished 11th out of 14 teams at the Windy City Collegiate Classic.
The team was originally on track for a higher finish, standing at fifth place with eight holes remaining, but fell to 11th by the end.
“We were ahead of (No. 5 Texas and No. 10 Duke) at one point,” head coach Zack Byrd said. “Unfortunately, those teams closed a lot better than we did. We just made a lot of mistakes.”
The Boilermakers were one of just five teams at the competition unranked by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Coaches Poll. Purdue finished ahead of three of those teams and one stroke ahead of No. 12 Florida.
“Beating Florida was was nice because they’re a top-15 team,” Byrd said. “(Sugiyama’s) birdie on that last hole actually got us in front of Florida, which was huge, rankings wise.”
Sugiyama was the only golfer to record an under-par round for the Boilers and finish in the top five in “one of the best fields in college golf in the fall season.”