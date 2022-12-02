Purdue ended Tennessee’s season in five-set fashion Friday night in a close, hard-fought match.

The Boilermakers (21-10) put away the Volunteers (17-14) for the second time this season, but not as easily as they did back in August. The two teams traded set victories by the same margins before heading to the fifth, as their go-to outsides delivered high-kill performances.

Eva Hudson had 19 kills in the match, earning over half of them in the first and last sets. The Volunteers’ Morgahn Fingall posted 20 kills, starting the match with deadly accuracy before ending the night with a lower hitting percentage than Hudson.

The team trailed by as much as 8 in the third set before tying the score 18-18. Emily Brown’s seven-serve run helped boost the Boilers back into the lead, but it was short-lived as Tennessee took the set with 4 straight points out of its called timeout.

The Volunteers stretched out an early lead to 8 points in the first set, eventually burying the Boilers 25-14 behind seven Fingall kills — who hit .700 that set. Hudson also picked up seven kills in the set at a .429 clip, while the team had just one block.

The trifecta.👉 Eva Hudson: 23 kills, .400 hitting %👉 @GraceBalensiefe: 45 assists, 6 digs👉 @hannahclayton28 6 kills, 4 blocks pic.twitter.com/NcG67atlEl — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) December 3, 2022

Purdue flipped the script in the second, this time on the winning end of a 25-14 outcome. Raven Colvin, who didn’t manage a kill in the first set, started finding the floor with her shots while Fingall cooled off on the other end.

Meg Renner started the match for the Boilers, but only saw rotations in the first set. Shondell subbed in Grace Balensiefer when the Volunteers went up 8-1 and left her as the primary setter for the remainder of the match.

The No. 8 seeded Boilermakers play again on Sunday at 6 p.m. against site-host No. 1 seeded Louisville (27-2), which swept Sanford, 3-0, on Friday night on ESPN+.