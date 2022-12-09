The Purdue Boilermakers (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hit the road to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) in their second Big Ten game of the year.

The Boilers are looking to build on their strong start to the season, going 9-0 so far. Under the guidance of head coach Matt Painter, Purdue Basketball has developed a tough and tenacious style of play.

The team emphasizes strong defense, focusing on limiting its opponents' shooting looks. The Boilermakers have held their opponents to just 44.8% shooting from the field, which ranks 37th in the nation according to Kenpom.com.

Purdue's defense is vital, particularly in terms of limiting second-chance points. This is due in part to its excellent defensive rebounding, which ranks 19th in the nation.

The reason for Purdue's rebounding is obvious: junior center Zach Edey. His size and athleticism make him a dominant force on the boards, but it was coach Painter who lauded his effort.

“Guys (Edey’s) size don’t go after every rebound… he goes after every rebound,” Painter said after Hofstra. “He gives a great effort.”

Although Nebraska may not look like a tough opponent with a 6-4 record, they are a formidable team that shouldn’t be underestimated. Earlier in the season, Nebraska upset No. 21-ranked Creighton, in which the Cornhuskers were able to pull down 43 rebounds to Creighton's 37.

“They packed the paint, and once Creighton failed to shoot the basketball; they stayed with it,” Painter said about the upset.

Offensively, Purdue has relied on Edey to score. The big man is averaging 23 points per game so far. But, it will take a balanced attack, if the Boilers want to win against the Huskers.

And Purdue has shown that it’s capable of such, with multiple players capable of scoring and distributing the ball effectively. Seven players are averaging 5 or more points, with five shooting above 35% from behind the arc.

“This is going to be a tough matchup for us,” Painter said just before boarding the plane to Lincoln. “I think it’s a tough matchup for a lot of people, just with (Nebraska’s) interior play.”

Purdue also has the chance to secure the No. 1 AP poll spot if Houston loses to No. 8-ranked Alabama. The No. 1-ranked Boilers will most likely jump two spots this week after Texas lost to Illinois, and Virginia was almost upset by James Madison.

Purdue plays Nebraska at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.