The University took another step toward making life on campus contactless as Purdue Athletics announced its plan to transition toward digital, mobile-only ticketing for events starting this fall.
Boilermaker fans will be able to use digital tickets on their phones to enter every Purdue Athletics event, according to a press release, and thus won't need a physical, printed ticket. The move toward digital tickets makes the process more convenient for attendees, and also helps keep people from losing their tickets or having them stolen, per the release.
The release notes that exceptions will be made for fans who don't have a mobile ticketing-friendly device, and they will be given a printed option. Those without access to a smartphone are encouraged to contact their Boilermaker Athletics Representative or email sporttix@athletics.purdue.edu to make alternative arrangements.
"We are excited about making the shift to digital ticketing, making it easier for our fans to have control of their tickets, as well as providing a contactless entry and in-venue experience for ticket-holders," said vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Mike Bobinski in the release. "Digital ticketing is becoming widely adopted across the sports and entertainment worlds and with our current emphasis on safe, contactless procedures, we feel this is the right time to make the transition to a completely mobile solution."
Fans must have a smartphone to access their digital tickets. It's important that fans add their digital tickets to their smartphones' digital wallets soon after purchasing, to prevent future problems in case of spotty Wi-Fi or data connections, the release states.
Additional, including tutorials and instructions, will be released throughout the summer. Fans can access other information on the Purdue Sports app or by visiting purduesports.com/digitaltickets.