Purdue Soccer began its season Thursday in thunderous fashion, shutting out No. 15 Southern California (0-1) 3-0 in front of a record 3,296 fans.

Sunday, the Boilermakers (1-1) followed the marquee win with a sputtering 1-0 defeat at the hands of Vanderbilt (2-0).

“Just like Thursday’s result doesn’t make us (a top team), today’s result doesn’t make us a poor team either,” head coach Drew Roff said Sunday. “We’re still in that process of learning who we are, and I think we’ll have a nice bounce back here this week.”

The team lost multiple veterans from last season, but it’s bringing in new talent.

“(I told them) we’re still a work in progress,” Roff said after the loss.

“We know with a young team, it wasn’t always going to be like that (USC game) where everything comes together perfectly. Some days are going to be more like this. It’s part of the process.

“I’m looking forward to this team to bounce back and show their character and I think that’s part of the process.”

During the first half against USC, the Boilermakers struggled to advance the ball onto the opponent’s side of the field. The few times they did, the Trojan defense denied their opportunities – stealing the ball, blocking cross opportunities and clearing the ball away from danger.

The struggles continued until freshman forward Naomi Splittorff broke through with two minutes left in the half and scored a goal, putting Purdue ahead 1-0.

That breakthrough never happened for the Boilers during their game against the Commodores. Once again, the offense struggled to get good looks at the goal, this time for the majority of both halves. Purdue’s best opportunity to score came on a penalty kick with seven minutes left in the game, but the Boilers failed to capitalize.

Roff said the team failed to recognize potential scoring opportunities and struggled to find their rhythm.

“I don’t know if that’s due to fatigue or a lack of focus, but those are things that we like to do well,” Roff said.

Roff said little details like those add up when you’re playing against an athletic defense like Vanderbilt’s.

“You have to be sharp,” Roff said. “I felt like we let them off the hook a couple of times.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Sara Kile tallied a total of 12 saves in her first two collegiate starts after having played just 11 minutes in her first season.

“She was up to the task with a couple of big-time saves,” Roff said after Thursday’s win. “For her first official start, she was tremendous. To get a clean sheet on opening night against USC, it’s an impressive performance by her.”

Purdue plays Kentucky Thursday in its first away game. The game will kick off at 5 p.m. and will not be broadcast.