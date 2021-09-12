Purdue fans have now had an ample look at the Boilermaker soccer team (5-1-2) after eight matches of testing the waters against non-conference teams.

Purdue's final game of Big Ten play ended in a 3-1 blowout against the Colorado Buffaloes (4-3). The game capped off a three-game win streak in Folk Field, one where the Boilermakers would outscore their opponents 7-2.

Head coach Drew Roff credited Purdue's variety of strengths on offense, combined with an aggressive mentality on defense, as the biggest factors in their success during their homes streak.

"I think we're the type of team that can adjust," Roff said. "I like the fact that we have a well-rounded team that can be successful in the attacking third."

The Boilermaker's eight-game sample size featured some of the top teams in their respective conferences, including the West Coast Conference-leading Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) and the then-No. 18 Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3-1). Purdue ended 2-1-1 against teams above .500, losing only to the one-loss Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1-1) 1-0 in South Bend.

Redshirt senior Sarah Griffith found her way back in the starting lineup after missing Purdue's last matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats (4-3). It was her first game missed since 2018, when the forward overcame intense back pain that required surgery and extensive recovery time.

Senior forward Sydney Duarte, who also missed the match after colliding with Griffith in a game-sealing goal, was seen warming up on the practice field before today's match. She did not enter the game though, with sophomore forward Hannah Lapeire once again taking her place.

Head coach Drew Roff said Duarte was in good shape going into Big Ten play, saying he looks forward to having her next week. While Griffith did play today, Roff said he didn't want to rush Duarte back into the lineup before playing a tough opponent in the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3).

"The Big Ten games are coming up," Roff said. "We just want to make sure everyone's 100% for that."

Eleven lucky fans went home with Purdue soccer memorabilia after players tossed T-shirts into the crowd after the announcement of the starting lineup. The T-shirt toss was just one of many events Purdue soccer used to better connect with their fans at Folk Field. Last game, the team joined the crowd in singing "Hail Purdue" after a 2-0 victory against Kansas State.

Purdue's defense again acted like a brick wall to the opposing offense, warding off seven shot attempts and two corner kicks before the end of the first half. Though she let one shot slip by her in the 17th minute, senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova deflected or caught three other shots on goal to keep a manageable score for Purdue.

The Buffalo offense was forced to take long-range shots as the defensive line once again tightened up and sent would-be scoring shots flying harmlessly out of bounds. Colorado would end the game with 11 shots, seven on goal.

Senior midfielder Aly Mielke scored her first goal of the season and her career to tie up the game in the 30th minute against the Buffaloes. Freshman forward Sydney Boudreau would follow a goal by senior forward Ally Mussallem in the 52nd minute, sending the Boilers up by a comfortable 3-1 lead with 30 minutes remaining.

"For (Boudreau) to get on the end of that cross was very important for her," Roff said. "It was a well deserved goal."

In two games, four Boilermakers scored their first-ever career goals as the team's usual scorers started to lose their rhythm. Sophomore midfielder Emily Mathews and freshman defender Gracie Dunaway would score Purdue's two goals against Kansas State, becoming the sixth and seventh Boilermakers to score a goal this season respectively.

"We've had ten goal scorers this season and in the preseason already," Boudreau said. "It means we have a lot of depth.

"It shows how well we can work together as a team. It's not just a one-sided game: We're really doing well all together."

Purdue's uptick in scoring has allowed it to double the amount of players to score a goal since last season. Griffith, then-freshman midfielder Nicole Kevdzija and then-sophomore defender Chloe Woodbeck were Purdue's only three goal-scorers last year, scoring five, three and one respectively.

Purdue's will play against the Cornhuskers next Sunday at 2:05 p.m. in Lincoln. Their next home game will be on Sept. 26 against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 1 p.m.