As March Madness season begins, the athletics department said it’s not currently considering changes to any events.

“At this time, there are no plans to change or modify any Purdue-related athletic activities, but we are actively monitoring the situation (surrounding the spread of COVID-19),” said Christopher Forman, communications director for men’s basketball.

That statement was made before the discovery of two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Marion and Hendricks County. The University has not updated its stance in the wake of this discovery, and there is no relevant section on Purdue’s Frequently Asked Questions webpage covering athletic policy or events.

Forman’s response came after questions about a Feb. 29 statement by the National College Players Association, a nonprofit student-athlete advocacy group. The NCPA recommended that the NCAA consider playing March Madness games without audiences to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The NCAA did not respond directly to the NCPA’s recommendation, but it did delegate the responsibility for those policy decisions to individual universities.

“Member schools have the primary responsibility for ensuring that actionable plans are in place to guide the local response to a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 among school personnel or a related exposure to the virus at an on-campus event,” the league said in a press release.

Johns Hopkins University hosted three games in the Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament without audiences this weekend. Whether the NCPA’s recommendation influenced that decision is unknown.

The virus and Johns Hopkins’ decision also raises questions about the upcoming Big Ten Men’s Basketball and March Madness tournaments. The Big Ten tournament is being played in Indianapolis — located in Marion County — and 10 of the 11 states hosting March Madness games have confirmed cases of the virus.

Of the 12 host cities within those states, nine have cases within or in close proximity to their city limits, according to a map generated by Johns Hopkins’ Center for Science Systems and Engineering.

The Big Ten did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the matter, and the NCAA confirmed Sunday that it is not planning to alter the locations or attendance of March Madness games.