Purdue closed out its final week of regular season play Friday night with a 3-2 loss over Penn State on the road.
The Boilermakers (21-9, 12-8 Big Ten) suffered a season sweep to the Nittany Lions (23-8, 12-8 Big Ten) despite a balanced offense and effective defense. Purdue had five players with 7 or more kills, but as a team, hit at a .109 efficiency.
Penn State took the second set 27-25, ruining the Boilers’ hope of a sweep. Both teams led by as much as 4 points in the set, with Purdue making the later comeback to take the score past 25.
Purdue was led in kills by Eva Hudson with 17, attacking at a .150 clip with a 14-dig double-double. Madeline Koch and Maddy Chinn contributed nine and 10 kills, respectively.
Grace Balensiefer was the sole setter for the Boilermakers again, stepping up for Meg Renner who was injured in the first set of the Nebraska match. Balensiefer contributed a second double-double with 41 assists and 11 digs.
Purdue will find out this Sunday how its future in the NCAA Tournament will play out.
