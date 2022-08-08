Purdue'S women's basketball team unveiled the home portion of its 2022-23 non-conference slate with five games scheduled at Mackey Arena, as well as an exhibition.

Head coach Katie Gearlds enters her second season at the helm of her alma mater and first with a full offseason. The Boilermakers return their top two scorers from a season ago in Madison Layden and Abbey Ellis, according to a news release.

Senior guard Jeanae Terry, who became the first player in Purdue history to record multiple triple-doubles, is also back for Purdue.

In addition to the eight returning players, a quartet of newcomers join the team. 2022 WAC Player of the Year Caitlyn Harper and 2020 MVC Preseason Player of the year Lasha Petree will provide experience, while freshmen Lilly Stoddard and Addison Potts will make their debuts in West Lafayette this season.

Purdue will open the 2022-23 season with a Nov. 10 matchup against Marshall. Purdue will then face Murray State on Nov. 13, Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Nov. 17 and Indiana State on Nov. 20 to round out a four-game home stand to start the year.

Illinois State will come to Mackey on Dec. 11 to close out the home portion of the non-conference schedule.

Purdue's lone tuneup will be against Purdue Northwest on Nov. 6 at Mackey Arena.

The announcement adds to pieces of the non-conference schedule announced earlier in the summer. The Boilermakers will host Syracuse for the first time as a part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 30. Purdue will make its return to the Cancun Challenge Nov. 24-26 to face Harvard, Florida State and Oklahoma State.

Tip times and television assignments, as well as the final two non-conference tilts and the complete Big Ten schedule, will be announced later.