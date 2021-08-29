In the first game of Big Ten college football yesterday afternoon, the Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska Cornhuskers clashed in 95 degree temperatures.

Coaches and players wiped off sweat on the sidelines as they did whatever they could to beat the late August heat and 10 mph winds that blew their way.

In the fourth game of the Purdue soccer season, things were no different.

With temperatures reaching just shy of 90 degrees Sunday, the Boilermakers pushed past the sweltering heat and humid winds to try and continue a hot streak of their own. Players pushed and shoved their way past the Ball State defense, hoping to take a considerable lead and make their mark in the Big Ten.

Purdue (2-0-2) won its second game of the season against the Cardinals (1-1) in a 5-1 shootout, their highest scoring game since a 6-0 victory against the Indiana State Sycamores on Aug. 27, 2017.

Fans still continued to make their way to Folk Field, with the student section matching its size on Thursday despite the warmer temperatures. With free admission and free pizza, fans couldn't resist the allure of an exciting and relaxing game day experience.

Purdue's offense defied the blazing temperatures by taking a more cold and calculated approach against the Cardinals. When the team had possession, Purdue's experienced forwards held back for as long as they could, reading the defense's movements and waiting for the perfect opportunity for a pass or a shot.

The first six minutes were defined by close attempts that broke down at the very last second. Purdue's forwards continued to have their attempts swiped away by Cardinal defenders, denying them opportunities to get close to the net and go in for easy attempts.

While they created gaps in Ball State's defense with a well-placed corner, the perception of the Cardinal backs helped them beat back a flurry of Purdue attempts, keeping the game scoreless for just a moment longer.

Senior forward Sarah Griffith scored the game's first goal after she juked her way past a strong Ball State line, scoring her second goal of the season off a left-footed chip shot. It sent the Boilers up very early, reflecting head coach Drew Roff's belief of starting off games in a full-out sprint.

She would end the game with Purdue's first hat trick since 2017, when then-senior forward Maddy Williams scored three goals on three shots against the University of Louisville. A then-freshman forward in Griffith provided an assist for one of Williams' goals.

"I try to be a leader," Griffith said. "I want to win as much as possible. This team deserves so much."

Senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova worked like a magnet in the goal, making saves when the team needed them the most while reaffirming her defensive line's trust in her with several saves from close Ball State shots. The goalie saved two corner kicks after catching the ball out of the air to stop a potential Cardinal goal.

"(Bova) has been really vital to our success," Roff said. "When you have someone like Mo, who reads the game well and has a great presence in goal, the defense can be more stingy."

While Purdue's defense stood strong for 25 minutes, a string of defensive lapses allowed Ball State defender Emily Simmons to make a pinpoint strike from the right of the penalty box.

Purdue quickly found a way to strike back as freshman midfielder Abigail Roy scored a lightning-quick strike off assists from sophomore midfielder Victoria Kevdzija and junior defender Chloe Woodbeck.

The team's depth and freshman talent, both Roff and Griffith said, are the main difference-makers between this season and the previous one. To know at least three freshman players can come out and contribute as much as they have, Roff said, shows just how bright both the present and the future of Purdue soccer can be.

"We're so technical, and we have every tool in our toolbox," Griffith said. "Hopefully we can all pull it together this season and use every attacking tool we have to finish these games off."

At the half, Purdue soccer brought out an assortment of puppies on the field for "Pooches at the Pitch," a competition for puppies to be rated based off the reactions of Boilermaker fans. Charlie, a 6-year-old Bichon shitzu mix, won the esteemed honor of "Good Boy of the Game" after a Simba-like introduction from his owner got him the most cheers from the multitude of judges in the stands.

Frisbees were given away at game's end to dog-owning fans as souvenirs for their good boys and girls at home.

A quick goal from Griffith put the Boilers up in a comfortable lead at the start of the second half, one they used to slow down and conserve energy for the rest of the game. Even with the slower pace, Griffith was able to rebound her own miss later and get her first hat trick of the season.

The game ended with Purdue shooting 19 total shots, nine of which were on goal. The team's 47% shot accuracy was the second highest of the season after its Thursday matchup against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, where the Boilermakers scored 60% of their shots.

"That feeling of scoring goals is something that you can't really replicate in training," Roff said. "It's all about doing it under pressure and on match day.

"You can score goals all week and look fantastic, but it's about doing it in that 90 minute time frame. The more players we have that can hit the back of the net, the more dangerous we're going to be."

Purdue will look to continue its hot streak against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, IN on Thursday at 7 p.m. No broadcast information has been released yet.