In its last non-conference matchup of the season, Purdue football fell to the Syracuse Orange in a prime time affair under the Ross-Ade Stadium lights.

The Boilers were 1-1 headed into tonight’s contest with all the momentum after their road win against Virginia Tech last weekend.

Also having momentum in their favor? The Orange, after back-to-back wins by a massive margin the last few weekends.

In the end, Syracuse proved the stronger, holding the lead the entire game.

Anchored by 6’4, 225 pound quarterback Garrett Shrader, the Orange offense put up 455 total yards and 35 points.

The Boilers were scorched on the ground and Shrader’s mobility only added fuel to the fire, as he ran up 195 yards on the Boilermakers’ Air Strike defense.

The Boilermakers were expecting big things from Shrader after their encounter with him last season in the JMA Wireless Dome when Syracuse scored a game winning touchdown on the final drive.

“We knew that 6 was a guy,” inside linebacker OC Brothers said. “We knew that he was gonna get it by any means whether he was in the air or running.”

Even when Shrader was pressured, the defense was out-maneuvered by the mobile quarterback.

The offense had its own woes as well. After two weeks of “turnover-less” games, the first half saw the Boilermakers give up its first three turnovers of the year, all fumbles by quarterback Hudson Card.

The Boilers’ run game started sluggish too, as five rushers tallied a total of 29 yards on 14 attempts.

By the time halftime rolled around, Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader had thrown for 141 yards and rushed for 102 yards in the first half alone.

In the Red Zone, the Boilermakers gave up three rushing touchdowns on only five attempts including a 28 yard rush by Shrader.

One of bright spots for the Boilers tonight was the receiving corps who put up a season high of 323 receiving yards, led by wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and tight end Max Klare, who had 114 and 65 yards.

Purdue’s offense also had its most successful game so far in terms of 3rd down conversions, going 7/14.

Their fourth down struggles continued though, converting only once out of four attempts, for which Walters took the blame.

“We got to get creative, gotta understand who we are and how we can go get a yard,” The head coach said after the game. “Ultimately that starts with me and making sure that we put a plan together to put our players in a successful position.”

The ground game never took off either, and finished with a season low of 80 yards on 32 attempts — not to mention seven fumbles leading to three turnovers.

Card, praised for his mobility and pocket awareness, rushed eight times for a total of less than four yards and three fumbles, though one was nearly unavoidable as he was hit from the blind side while throwing.

Lack of discipline bashed the Boilers’ hope of comeback, as they gifted Syracuse an extra 126 yards on 11 penalties, including a few pass interference calls on third downs.

“The penalties came at inopportune moments, and you never want to turn the ball over and you especially don’t want to do so in the red area,” Walters said.

“We just didn’t play clean enough, didn’t play with enough detail. It’s hard to win a game when you don’t do that against a team like Syracuse.”

The Boilers will hope to rebound next week when they face Wisconsin.