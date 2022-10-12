After trailing Tennessee and the lead by just one stroke after the first round, Purdue fell behind in the second and was unable to make up the ground.

The Boilers came out of the 15-team home tournament with a third place finish at the Purdue Fall Invitational. Play at the Purdue Fall Invite began at 9 a.m. Monday with a shotgun start, and the second round was played later that afternoon, in which Tennessee surged ahead with a collective 11 under par while the Boilermakers posted a 4-over.

“We lost a little ground in the afternoon, that was kind of the round that hurt us,” head coach Rob Bradley said.

The team didn’t play very well that afternoon, he said, and the consequence was a large stroke deficit against the Volunteers.

“They haven’t come out with the official rankings yet, but I think (Tennessee) is definitely a top-10 team in the country,” Bradley said. “I mean, they’re really good.”

Junior Herman Sekne claimed second place overall in the invite, missing out on first by four strokes to the Vols’ Bryce Lewis, who finished 8-under par.

This marks Sekne’s third straight top-10 finish this season, and the ninth of his career.

Senior Peyton Snoeberger nearly cracked that list, tying for 12th with a score of 3 over par overall. Unlike the rest of the field, Snoeberger’s stroke average improved with each round, carding a 74-73-72.

He was on track to be under in the third round, but triple bogeyed the second-to-last hole. By that time, the rain and wind had picked up considerably, which is likely why Snoeberger was just one of 11 golfers at or below on the last day.

“(Snoeberger’s) got a great short game, but he needs to tighten up his long game a little bit,” Bradley said. “But he’s a fighter.”

Junior Nels Surtani finished 5-over, good enough to tie for 16th overall, and fifth-year Andrew Farraye posted a 9-over, tying him for 33rd.

The Boilermakers get a week off before heading into their final tournament of the year on Oct. 23. Play at the Isleworth Collegiate will begin on Sunday in Windermere, Florida.