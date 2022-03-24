The Big Ten honored 68 Purdue winter sport student-athletes for their success in the classroom by naming them to the Academic All-Big Ten team, Purdue Athletics announced Thursday.

The total is just three shy of the department's winter record of 71 set during the 2018-19 school year, according to an email from athletics. The 68 accolades join a Purdue-record 106 Academic All-Big Ten awardees in the fall. For the 2021-22 school year, Purdue student-athletes have earned 174 total Academic All-Big Ten accolades in the fall and winter seasons. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten, student-athletes must be enrolled full-time at their university for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

Swimming & diving accounted for 48 of the 68 selection — the women had 25 honorees and the men's program produced a team-record 23. Wrestling and men's basketball each had one more honoree than a year ago, with 12 and five, respectively. The women's basketball team had three named to the team.

Four Boilermakers earned special recognition for maintaining flawless 4.0 cumulative GPAs. Wrestling's Brennan Doyle, studying computer science, and three women's swimmers, Belle Hinshaw, studying psychological sciences/sociology, Kat Mueller, a social studies major, and Jenna Sonnenberg, a law & society major. Nineteen student-athletes were recognized as a three-time Academic All-Big Ten awardees: men's basketball's Sasha Stefanovic, wrestling's Max Lyon and women's swimming and diving's Emily (Bretscher) Pfeiffer.

Three-time honorees

Nikola Aćin

Ben Bramley

Greg Duncan

Parker Filius

Cassidy Hardin

Ryan Hrosik

Mckenna Jule

Max Lyon (4x)

Maggie Merriman

Thomas Penola

Emily (Bretscher) Pfeiffer (4x)

Devin Schroeder

Nick Sherman

Ethan Smiley

Emil Soehnlen

Sasha Stefanovic (4x)

Alec White (4x)

Tessa Wrightson

Jared Wulbrun

The Big Ten Conference recognized a total of 1,113 student-athletes as Academic All-Big Ten honorees for the winter sports season. That total includes 423 from swimming & diving, 209 from wrestling and 174 from basketball.

Full listing of Purdue's Winter Academic All-Big Ten Honorees and Majors by Sport

Men's basketball

Mason Gillis - Organizational Leadership (2021)

Chase Martin - Mechanical Engineering

Ethan Morton - Finance

Sasha Stefanovic - Finance (2019, 2020, 2021)

Jared Wulbrun - Organizational Leadership (2020, 2021)

Women's basketball

Cassidy Hardin - Biochemistry (2020, 2021)

Brooke Moore - Psychology

Ajah Stallings - Pharmacy (2021)

Wrestling

Brennan Doyle - Computer Science

Parker Filius - Construction Management (2020, 2021) - M.S in Global Supply Chain Management.

Mitchell Hutmacher - Construction Engineering

Trey Kruse - Mechanical Engineering

Michael Leveille - Social Studies Education (2021)

Max Lyon - Industrial Management (2019, 2020, 2021)

Christian Navida - Health Science PreProfessional

Thomas Penola - English Education (2020, 2021)

Devin Schroeder - Construction Management (2019, 2020) - M.S in Technology, Leadership & Innovation

Ethan Smiley - Plant Science (2020, 2021)

Emil Soehnlen - Selling & Sales Management (2020, 2021)

Alec White - Finance/MBA (2019, 2020, 2021)

Men's swimming and diving

Nikola Aćin - Kinesiology (2020, 2021)

Ben Bramley - Finance (2020, 2021)

Elliot Cooper - Chemical Engineering (2021)

Greg Duncan - General Management (2020, 2021)

David Forsyth - Industrial Management

Aaron Frollo - Computer Engineering

Batuhan Hakan - Computer Science (2021)

Keelan Hart - Construction Management (2021)

Ryan Hrosik - Marketing (2020, 2021)

Michael Juengel - Supply Chain, Information & Analytics (2021)

Charlie King - Biomedical Engineering

Coleman Modglin - Construction Management

Blake Ratliff - Biology (2021)

Brett Riley - Environmental Geoscience (2021)

Rafael Rodriguez - Mechanical Engineering

Griffin Seaver - Finance

Ethan Shaw - Supply Chain & Sales Engineering Technology

Nick Sherman - Mechanical Engineering (2020, 2021)

Jack Smith - Supply Chain, Information & Analytics (2021)

Liam Walker - Public Health

Jude Wenker - Mechanical Engineering

Andrew Witty - Mechanical Engineering

Skylar Younkin- General Management (2021)

Women's swimming and diving