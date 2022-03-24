The Big Ten honored 68 Purdue winter sport student-athletes for their success in the classroom by naming them to the Academic All-Big Ten team, Purdue Athletics announced Thursday.
The total is just three shy of the department's winter record of 71 set during the 2018-19 school year, according to an email from athletics. The 68 accolades join a Purdue-record 106 Academic All-Big Ten awardees in the fall. For the 2021-22 school year, Purdue student-athletes have earned 174 total Academic All-Big Ten accolades in the fall and winter seasons. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten, student-athletes must be enrolled full-time at their university for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
Swimming & diving accounted for 48 of the 68 selection — the women had 25 honorees and the men's program produced a team-record 23. Wrestling and men's basketball each had one more honoree than a year ago, with 12 and five, respectively. The women's basketball team had three named to the team.
Four Boilermakers earned special recognition for maintaining flawless 4.0 cumulative GPAs. Wrestling's Brennan Doyle, studying computer science, and three women's swimmers, Belle Hinshaw, studying psychological sciences/sociology, Kat Mueller, a social studies major, and Jenna Sonnenberg, a law & society major. Nineteen student-athletes were recognized as a three-time Academic All-Big Ten awardees: men's basketball's Sasha Stefanovic, wrestling's Max Lyon and women's swimming and diving's Emily (Bretscher) Pfeiffer.
Three-time honorees
- Nikola Aćin
- Ben Bramley
- Greg Duncan
- Parker Filius
- Cassidy Hardin
- Ryan Hrosik
- Mckenna Jule
- Max Lyon (4x)
- Maggie Merriman
- Thomas Penola
- Emily (Bretscher) Pfeiffer (4x)
- Devin Schroeder
- Nick Sherman
- Ethan Smiley
- Emil Soehnlen
- Sasha Stefanovic (4x)
- Alec White (4x)
- Tessa Wrightson
- Jared Wulbrun
The Big Ten Conference recognized a total of 1,113 student-athletes as Academic All-Big Ten honorees for the winter sports season. That total includes 423 from swimming & diving, 209 from wrestling and 174 from basketball.
Full listing of Purdue's Winter Academic All-Big Ten Honorees and Majors by Sport
Men's basketball
- Mason Gillis - Organizational Leadership (2021)
- Chase Martin - Mechanical Engineering
- Ethan Morton - Finance
- Sasha Stefanovic - Finance (2019, 2020, 2021)
- Jared Wulbrun - Organizational Leadership (2020, 2021)
Women's basketball
- Cassidy Hardin - Biochemistry (2020, 2021)
- Brooke Moore - Psychology
- Ajah Stallings - Pharmacy (2021)
Wrestling
- Brennan Doyle - Computer Science
- Parker Filius - Construction Management (2020, 2021) - M.S in Global Supply Chain Management.
- Mitchell Hutmacher - Construction Engineering
- Trey Kruse - Mechanical Engineering
- Michael Leveille - Social Studies Education (2021)
- Max Lyon - Industrial Management (2019, 2020, 2021)
- Christian Navida - Health Science PreProfessional
- Thomas Penola - English Education (2020, 2021)
- Devin Schroeder - Construction Management (2019, 2020) - M.S in Technology, Leadership & Innovation
- Ethan Smiley - Plant Science (2020, 2021)
- Emil Soehnlen - Selling & Sales Management (2020, 2021)
- Alec White - Finance/MBA (2019, 2020, 2021)
Men's swimming and diving
- Nikola Aćin - Kinesiology (2020, 2021)
- Ben Bramley - Finance (2020, 2021)
- Elliot Cooper - Chemical Engineering (2021)
- Greg Duncan - General Management (2020, 2021)
- David Forsyth - Industrial Management
- Aaron Frollo - Computer Engineering
- Batuhan Hakan - Computer Science (2021)
- Keelan Hart - Construction Management (2021)
- Ryan Hrosik - Marketing (2020, 2021)
- Michael Juengel - Supply Chain, Information & Analytics (2021)
- Charlie King - Biomedical Engineering
- Coleman Modglin - Construction Management
- Blake Ratliff - Biology (2021)
- Brett Riley - Environmental Geoscience (2021)
- Rafael Rodriguez - Mechanical Engineering
- Griffin Seaver - Finance
- Ethan Shaw - Supply Chain & Sales Engineering Technology
- Nick Sherman - Mechanical Engineering (2020, 2021)
- Jack Smith - Supply Chain, Information & Analytics (2021)
- Liam Walker - Public Health
- Jude Wenker - Mechanical Engineering
- Andrew Witty - Mechanical Engineering
- Skylar Younkin- General Management (2021)
Women's swimming and diving
- Claire Abbasse - Political Science (2021)
- Kendra Bowen - Selling & Sales Management (2021)
- Emily (Bretscher) Pfeiffer - General Management (2019, 2020, 2021)
- Masy Folcik - Kinesiology
- Elissa Haake - Actuarial Science/Applied Statistics/Economics (2021)
- Abby Harter - Health Science Paraprofessional
- Belle Hinshaw - Psychological Sciences/Sociology
- Maddi Johnson - Professional Flight Technology (2021)
- McKenna Jule - Health Science Pre-Professional (2020, 2021)
- Sylvia Kobylak - Kinesiology (2021)
- Maggie Merriman - Human Services (2020, 2021)
- Kat Mueller - Social Studies Education (2021)
- Hayley Pike - Animation
- Angelina Rossi - Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering
- Katie Saczawa - Psychological Sciences
- Kali Sayovitz - Nutrition Science
- Kendra Schreder - Kinesiology
- Evie Sierra - Animal Sciences
- Jenna Sonnenberg - Law & Society
- Lindsay Turner - Professional Flight Technology (2021)
- Erin Verbrugge - Materials Science & Engineering (2021)
- Maycey Vieta - Communications (2021)
- Leanna Wall - Chemical Engineering (2021)
- Tessa Wrightson - Health Science Pre-Professional (2020, 2021)
- Rachel Young - Business Communication (2021)