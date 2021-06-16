Athlete Devin Mockobee has chosen to commit as a preferred walk-on to the Purdue Boilermakers, according to his Twitter account.
I’ve decided to decommit from Navy and stay in the black and gold!! #BoilerUp @CoachCBarclay @JeffBrohm @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/OJ9w833tUW— Devin Mockobee (@devin_mockobee) June 16, 2021
The three-star running back from Boonville, Indiana, chose to flip from the U.S. Naval Academy and commit to the Boilermakers in one fell swoop on his Twitter account. Mockobee originally chose to commit to Navy in July 2020 over offers from five other schools, according to 247Sports. Purdue had not offered him a spot on the roster during his original commitment.
Mockobee played both basketball and football during his time at Boonville High School: two years in basketball, and four in football. He was chosen as a team captain for basketball in his final year there, averaging 5.9 points, four rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 16 total games, according to MaxPreps.
The running back was a four-year varsity starter, averaging 111.4 rushing yards per game while scoring 45 rushing touchdowns and accumulating more than 3,500 rushing yards in his high school career, according to MaxPreps.
Mockobee committed to the 2021 Purdue football recruiting class, one that features seven incoming transfers to go along with 16 incoming freshmen. After the recent transfers of sophomore running backs Tirek Murphy and Da'Joun Hewitt, Mockobee will be able to fight for minutes behind junior King Doerue and senior Zander Horvath.