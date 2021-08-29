After the Purdue volleyball team’s sold-out win against Loyola Marymount on Friday, Holloway Gymnasium sold out again and this afternoon was as loud as ever.

“It certainly helps us,” head coach Dave Shondell said of the crowd’s intensity, “nobody wants to come in here and play us in that kind of an environment.”

The Boilermakers (2-0) defeated the Kansas Jayhawks (0-2) in a solid 3-0 match Sunday afternoon to complete the first weekend of the season.

Sophomore middle blocker Taylor Trammell started the match off strong, completing two blocks in the first 3 points. She finished the game with six total blocks and a .412 hitting percentage.

Shondell was extremely pleased with her performance, saying she was a “natural” middle blocker and hitter in practice.

“She's a sophomore, but you’ll think she's a junior or a senior the way she plays out there,” Shondell said.

After an electric 3-1 start to the first set, Jayhawks senior setter Sara Nielson unexpectedly lost a shoe, causing a minor delay while giving Kansas enough breathing room for a chance to come back.

While the Jayhawks and Boilermakers continued to trade points, a setter dump by senior Hayley Bush gave Purdue the momentum to pull ahead. Kansas called two timeouts within the next 3 points, but it wasn’t enough and the Boilermakers won the first set.

Bush was a steady control tower throughout the game for the team with 29 assists and five-out-of-five successful setter dumps.

“Overall, the whole team's effort was really good,” Bush said. “I think that I was able to get the ball to our middles a lot because of our passers. It kind of got Kansas off balance a little bit.”

Although Kansas made them fight for it, a kill by senior outside hitter Grace Cleveland put the Boilermakers ahead for the entirety of the second set. The Jayhawks attempted a comeback, but it was no match for Bush and her hitters scoring three kills in a row.

A service error sealed a 25-23 Boilermaker victory in the second set. The Boilermakers led in hitting percentages by a wide margin, hitting at a .282 clip compared to Kansas’s 0.096.

Shondell called junior outside hitter Madeline Koch, who ended with a .333 hitting percentage and two blocks, one of the more mobile athletes on the team. The 6’1” hitter’s mobility and height allowed for an effective game on both sides of the floor, tacking on two digs while orchestrating 12 total attacks.

“She hits the ball as hard as Caitlyn (Newton),” Shondell said. “She just has to get enough time to believe that she can consistently play at that level against teams that are gonna try to focus on our middles or on Grace (Cleveland).”

The crowd went wild as freshman middle blocker Raven Colvin hit a wide open kill towards the beginning of the third set, and their energy never let up. The cheers continued as freshman Ali Hornung subbed in for her first college game to play for her senior sister and fellow defensive specialist Marissa Hornung.

Marissa Hornung and fifth year libero Jena Otec held down the receiving side of the team’s defense with seven and 12 digs, respectively.

The third and final set was nothing for the Boilermakers, who finished with an easy 25-15 win against the Jayhawks.

“I told our team in the locker room I'm looking for a team that's going to win a championship,” Shondell said. “When I get a little bit impatient, it's because we're not playing at that level.

“In both matches this weekend, I thought there were times we were just waiting for someone to hand us points instead of going out and earning them. I thought we made a few too many careless errors at times. My job is to help us help this team get to that next level.”

The Boilermakers take on the UNLV Rebels for the first game of the Rebel Challenge and their first away game Thursday at 7 p.m. No broadcast information has been released at this time.