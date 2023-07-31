Before Ryan Walters could get down to business, he had to get one thing out of the way: no, he has not tried the Duane Pervis peanut butter burger from Triple XXX, but mainly because he happened to sample the famous West Lafayette joint at breakfast time.

“I’ll definitely try it, I’ve heard a lot of things about it,” he said. “And definitely some great food joints in West Lafayette.”

The Purdue head football coach was one of seven coaches who spoke at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday, addressing a crowd of about 200 media members from a podium in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium. The opening speeches contained the optimism typical of July, emphasizing mantras and ethos as coaches build their programs towards the fall.

“At Purdue, we’re trying to bless you, not stress you,” Walters said in his opening statement. “I’m blessed to be a part of a conference that is the best in the country that I have familiarity with.”

Walters was originally the defensive coordinator for Illinois University. In his first year as head coach, he will be coaching alongside Graham Harrell, Purdue’s offensive coordinator. On the podium he was relaxed and direct, wrapping up his opening speech in less than five minutes.

“(The) offensive coordinator that will be able to track quarterbacks and offensive skill guys, and so Graham was a no-brainer,” Walters said, “I played against him when I was in college. He doesn’t like to hear this, but I did intercept him twice.”

A media member asked Walters how he would maintain a unique offense and defense. Walters said he’s planning on being creative in the run on offense, aggressive, and strategic to create chaos for the quarterback on defense.

“Hopefully, there’ll be a formula for winning football,” Walters said.

Almost all the coaches were asked how they planned to maintain and improve their teams’ cultures. Walters said his first priority was recruiting Indiana players who already take pride in their home state.

“The blueprint for success in any program (is that) you’ve got to take care of your home state,” Walters said. “That was our main operative when we got the recruiting trail.”

Walters spoke fondly of freshman defensive end Nic Caraway, saying he was struck by Caraway’s skill set when he first arrived at Purdue.

“Nic loves ball, like he eats, breathes, sleeps football,” Walters said. “I think what we do defensively sort of heightens what he’s good at, will showcase what he’s able to do from an athletic standpoint, and really allow him to flourish as a defensive player and hopefully a dominant one in this conference.”

Walters insisted that Ross-Ade Stadium, which has been under construction since April, will be ready to host Fresno State by the season’s first game. Only the elevator in the south end zone will be incomplete, which, Walters said, isn't a problem because Ross-Ade has never had an elevator there.

Redshirt junior quarterback Hudson Card and redshirt senior wide-receiver T.J. Sheffeild talked about Walter’s outgoing personality and Mercedes.

“Coach Walters, he brings a lot of energy to the facility, man,” Sheffield said with a grin. “He’s a defensive guy, but he talks to all the players, so you would think he’s offensive. He’s obviously a younger coach, so I feel like he can relate a lot to us.”

Sheffeild said he and Walters jam out together in the car— they like the same kinds of music, like Lil Baby.

Senior defensive back Sanoussi Kane wandered around the field with a microphone, jokingly interviewing his fellow players. He would have blended in with the media if not for his 6-foot, 205-pound frame.