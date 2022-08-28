As Purdue set up for a corner in the 52nd minute of the game, the Miami (Ohio) players hobbled back in exhaustion. Faces flushed and dripping with sweat filled the field; it was 90 degrees in West Lafayette.

Sophomore forward Gracie Dunaway set up the play with a well-placed kick from the corner. Freshman defender Riley Knudsen jumped over everyone and headed the ball in, putting Purdue ahead 2-0.

The Boilermakers (2-2) staved off the Redhawks (1-1-2), who brought the game within one goal at the 62nd minute Sunday afternoon at Folk Field.

The opportunities diminished for Miami in the second half as the Boilers used their advantage in endurance and speed to hold off the Redhawks.

“That’s what college soccer is like,” head coach Drew Roff said. “Finding that strength even when you are feeling a little worn out, and I thought they did a great job.”

Dunaway created another opportunity 15 minutes into the game. After stealing the ball in the mid-field, the sophomore laid a pass into the box for freshman forward Kayla Budish.

Budish controlled the ball as the Redhawk goalkeeper came out to challenge her. She was just half a second too late, as Budish snuck the ball under her.

The ball hit the post, causing Budish to throw her arms up and not follow through on her shot.

The ball ricocheted off the post, landing in front of the goal, a potential scoring opportunity until Miami defenders swooped in to clear the ball.

“(Dunaway) is gonna be a real top player for us, there is no doubt,” Roff said. “She creates many chances, so of course you want her to finish, but it’s just a matter of time.”

Dunaway wasn’t dismayed by the early missed opportunity.

Budish was able to return the favor later in the first half, after a cross into the midfield. With a defender pressing at her back, the freshman contorted to kick the ball behind her. The ball connected with the captain, junior midfielder Emily Mathews, who passed it into the box.

Dunaway’s break-away athleticism along with solid touch helped her position herself beside the goal with the ball. With a pristine kick aimed at the back post, Purdue scored its first goal of the game.

“Our goal today was just to have energy, and then the quality of soccer would fall (in line),” Dunaway said.

Early turnovers plagued Purdue. Possessions were cut short as several Boilers’ passes were intercepted.

The Purdue defense was punished with a counterattack when they failed to clear the ball. The rocky start nearly led to a goal for the Redhawks, but was stopped by an offsides penalty.

Two Redhawk opportunities were stopped with a shove to the attacker. The referee didn’t call a foul the first time, but did the on the second.

Miami failed to capitalize on the free kick, one of several opportunities it didn’t convert to points.

One shot for the Redhawks, close to 5 yards away from the goal, cleared over the top of the net. Another corner led to a header that pinged just off the top of the post. They had just one shot on goal but numerous shots missed just to the side.

While the defense survived several threats in the first half, the Redhawks were able to hit back with a goal of their own. In the midst of a scrum in the middle of the box, Miami midfielder Norah Roush was able to shoot through the chaos, cutting the Boiler lead to 2-1, the final score of the game.