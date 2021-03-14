Former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees has retired from the NFL after playing 20 seasons and 286 games on two different teams, he announced Sunday afternoon via Instagram.

In the caption of an Instagram video of Brees' four children gleefully announcing his retirement, Brees said he is indebted to New Orleans for the support the city gave him throughout his career. He played on the New Orleans Saints for 15 years, but his kids said "our dad is finally gonna retire so he can spend more time with us."

Nothing better personifies Drew Brees and #Purdue football than this iconic photo with Joe Tiller when the Boilermakers clinched their trip to the 2001 Rose Bowl. Congratulations Drew and all the best. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/fzg7uVnPPM — Tom Schott 🇺🇸💻⚾️🥨🚂 (@schottts) March 14, 2021

"You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories," Brees wrote in the post. "I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life's work begins!"

Brees played his final game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round, one that would decide who would face quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

Despite a valiant effort from Brees and the Saints, the newly retooled Bucs used the momentum from three Brees interceptions and two touchdowns from quarterback Tom Brady to score 17 unanswered points in the second half, giving the Bucs a 10-point lead and a ticket to the NFC finals.

When asked about the topic of retiring directly after the Tampa Bay game, Brees said he would keep his decision to himself and weigh all of his options before making a final decision.

"I’m gonna give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year, and make a decision," Brees said.

Brees ended a lengthy career at Purdue, which spanned from 1997-2000, with 33 regular season wins and two bowl wins, all under head coach Joe Tiller.

From Purdue to the @Saints, @DrewBrees will always be 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 & 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞. 👏🏽 Thank you Drew. pic.twitter.com/irrZyvFIJR — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) March 14, 2021

He holds the Big Ten all-time record for passing yards, with 11,792, as well as passing completions, with 1,026. He ended his Purdue career with a QB rating of 132.5 and a completion rate of 61.5% on 1,678 attempts.

“Thank you for the example of leadership, toughness, and perseverance that you have set for all Boilermakers to try to emulate,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said in a statement. “The impact you have made on Purdue University, the city of New Orleans, the NFL, and the game of football is beyond measure.”

He was originally drafted to the then-San Diego Chargers in 2001 along with Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

He signed with the New Orleans Saints after five seasons with the Chargers after contract disputes due to a shoulder injury caused Brees to consider other options.

Drew Brees’ career by the numbers: pic.twitter.com/yJMJUqN7eJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

Brees has since broken the NFL records for career passing yards (80,358) and pass completions (7,142), while being second only to longtime Tampa Bay and New England quarterback Tom Brady in touchdown passes, having thrown 571. Brady has thrown only 10 more touchdowns.

Brees has agreed to join NBC as a football analyst following retirement, the New York Post reported last year. He will likely start on broadcasts of Notre Dame football games and the show ‘Football Night in America’ before potentially moving to ‘Sunday Night Football.’

He is all but certain to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he has been retired for five years, one of the organization’s requirements.

Coach Brohm, at least, seems sure.

“Congratulations, Drew,” he said, “on a remarkable Hall of Fame career.”