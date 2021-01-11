Former Texas A&M defensive line coach Mark Hagen has accepted the same position at Purdue University, filling one of the three vacancies left in Purdue's defensive coaching staff.

The spot was formerly held by Terrance Jamison, a defensive line coach with stints at Air Force, Texas Tech and Florida Atlantic University. At Air Force, Jamison led the defensive line to a Top 20 mark in rushing defense, defensive touchdowns, scoring defense and total defense.

Jamison announced his departure from Purdue's football program Sunday afternoon, when he joined Illinois' staff.

Purdue hopes to build upon the successes of Jamison's defensive line with the hiring of Hagen, a unit that helped the Boiler's defense rank 44th in rushing defense (144.8 yards per game), 67th in scoring defense (29.83 points per game) and 57th in total defense (399 ypg) according to NCAA.com.

Hagen comes to Purdue with over 28 years of coaching experience, most recently being hired as a defensive line and associate head coach in Tom Herman's staff at the University of Texas.

Hagen was hired after seeing success as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at the University of Indiana, his alma mater. During his final year at Indiana, he coached a unit that ranked 45th in scoring defense (24.4 ppg), 43rd in rushing defense (138.5 ypg), and 36th in total defense (352.2 ypg) according to iusports.com.

Hagen also spent ten years as a defensive coach at Purdue under head coach Danny Hope, coaching the linebackers in 2006-07 and 2009-10 and the defensive tackles from 2000-05 and in 2008.

Jamison will be one of many of newly hired head coach Bret Bielema's revamped staff. He joins the likes of defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright, offensive coordinator Tony Peterson and assistant athletic director Mark Taurisani on the Illini coaching staff.

"It is an absolute pleasure to name Terrance Jamison as our defensive line coach here at the University of Illinois," Bielema said in a January 10th press conference. "He is a native of the state of Illinois and will be a great addition to our recruiting effort as well as the development of our student-athletes on the football field to help us win championships here at the University of Illinois."

Jamison was the third defensive coach to leave the Boilermakers in the offseason. Cornerbacks coach Greg Brown and defensive coordinator Bob Diaco mutually parted ways with Purdue Athletics shortly after the end of the 2020 season.