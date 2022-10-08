Purdue’s first three drives of the second half all ended in turnovers, but Maryland couldn’t turn any of them into points.

The Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) held on to defeat the Terrapins (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) 31-29, despite giving up a last-minute touchdown.

A 56-yard Payne Durham reception kickstarted the touchdown drive that iced the game. Freshman running back Devin Mockobee scored on a 1-yard drive. Purdue led 31-23 with just over a minute remaining in the game.

Maryland scored in the final minute of the game on a 4-play, 68-yard drive. The Terrapins needed the 2-point conversion to tie the game, but were unable to convert.

The Boilermakers struggled to get the run game going in the first half, with only one running back having over two yards in the half. Coming off a career-high rushing game, Mockobee had just 24 yards in the first half, ending the day with 26 yards and a touchdown.

Purdue scored its first points of the second half on a 10-play, 66-yard drive. Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell found senior tight end Payne Durham wide open in the end zone. The Boilermakers took a 24-23 lead with three minutes remaining in the game.

Maryland scored the first points of the second half on a 12-play, 69-yard drive. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to running back Roman Hemby. Kicker Chad Ryland missed the extra point attempt, and Maryland took the lead 23-17 with seven minutes left to play.

With seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, O’Connell’s pass reflected off senior wide receiver Charlie Jones’ hands and was intercepted by Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett. This was O’Connell’s second turnover of the game, giving Maryland the ball on its own 24-yard line.

Purdue junior wide receiver Tyrone Tracy fumbled on Purdue’s 41-yard line with 40 seconds left in the second half. This was the Boilermakers’ third turnover in the third quarter.

On the Boilermaker’s first drive of the second half, Maryland linebacker Durell Nchami sacked O’Connell causing a fumble. This was the first turnover of the game for Purdue.

Maryland was not able to convert the turnover to points. The Terrapins elected to go for it on fourth down, but the Boilermaker defense stepped up. Turnover on downs, giving Purdue the ball on Maryland’s 48-yard line.

After heavily relying on the run game in their win last week against Minnesota, the Boilermakers went back to the passing attack against Maryland. Durham led the team in receiving with 109 yards and a touchdown.

Senior linebacker Jalen Graham returned to action after having missed every game since the season-opener with an injury. Graham recorded nine tackles in the game.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Corey Dyches, tying the game at 17-17 just before the end of the first half.

The Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) held a one-possession lead over the Terrapins (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) before punting the ball to Maryland with just over a minute to play, in which the Boilers’ defense was unable to hold onto the lead.

Senior cornerback Cory Trice intercepted a pass thrown by Tagovailoa with four minutes left in the first quarter. The Boilermakers got the ball on their 35-yard line.

The Boilermakers capitalized off the turnover with an 11-play, 65-yard drive that ended in a rushing touchdown by junior running back Dylan Downing. Purdue took the lead 10-7 with 14 minutes left in the first half.

An unnecessary roughness penalty called on Maryland linebacker Ahmad Mccullough set the Boilermakers up with the ball 25 yards from the end zone .

The Boilermakers capitalized off the penalty, scoring on a 10-play, 75-yard drive. O’Connell found junior wide receiver Mershawn Rice in the corner of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown pass, giving Purdue the 17-10 lead with six minutes remaining in the first half.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s 35-yard pass to senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. kickstarted the first drive of the game for the Terrapins, which resulted in a touchdown. Giving Maryland an early 7-0 first quarter lead.

After Purdue took the lead early in the second quarter, the Terrapins drove the ball 52-yards, but the Boilermaker defense stopped them there. Maryland kicker Chad Ryland made a 46-yard field goal, tying the game at 10-10 five minutes into the second quarter.

Senior linebacker Jalen Graham returned to action after having missed every game since the season-opener with an injury. Graham recorded 3 tackles in the first half.

The Boilermakers struggled to get the run game going in the first half, with only one running back having over 2-yards in the half. Coming off a career high game, freshman Devin Mockobee had just 24-yards rushing in the first half.