The Big Ten announced in a statement Friday morning that the cancellation of all athletic activities, tournaments and recruiting efforts would be re-evaluated on April 6.
"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.
The conference's previous statement, issued Thursday afternoon canceled these events indefinitely, shortly after the NCAA canceled March Madness and the National Invitational Tournament.