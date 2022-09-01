There may not be much in Kansas, but the Purdue soccer team will be “trying to find (a) consistent rhythm” on its road trip this week, head coach Drew Roff said.

The Boilermakers (2-2) play Kansas (3-1) and Kansas State (1-2-1) Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

When asked about how the team was feeling, Roff quickly pointed out the importance of the team’s psyche early in the season.

“With school starting for our players, we have had a lot going on,” Roff said. “I’d like to see us just getting to a more consistent pace.”

The team has seen a wide variety of results early in the season, and the high spirits from beating No. 15 Southern California have seemed to fade.

Kansas kicked off its season with three Big Ten opponents in the first week, falling to No. 20 Ohio State in its home opener before beating Northwestern and Iowa, starting a three-game win streak.

If Purdue’s offensive forward duo of sophomore Gracie Dunaway and freshman Kayla Budish can capitalize on attack opportunities, it can be another high-scoring game for the team.

“I think we have two players that are athletic and move well off the ball,” Roff said in reference to Dunaway and Budish. “That causes problems.”

The team will go into the road trip with a recent win under its belt. The team defeated Miami (Ohio) Sunday afternoon. Players and coaches both noted the importance of the energy after that victory.

Among the highlights of last Sunday’s game was midfielder Abigail Roy. The sophomore from Illinois recorded her first collegiate start.

Roff said his decision to start her came because of her toughness and grit.

“Going into that game I was naturally pretty nervous, but I worked really hard for this,” Roy said. “My whole mindset going into (the game) was just to take a deep breath and do what I have to do.”

Roy succeeded in her role, helping preserve a Boiler lead with her defensive prowess, especially in the final minutes with an all-out attack coming from the Redhawks.