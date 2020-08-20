Purdue Athletics announced Aug. 13 it would refund all purchased Boarding Passes for the 2020-21 fall season, two days after the Big Ten conference announced the postponement of all fall sports seasons.
The announcement by the conference came amid safety concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
An email sent out to all Boarding Pass holders said the fees would be refunded "in the next 3-5 business days."
Eric Steinmetz, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute, purchased a pass when they went on sale in March. He has received his refund, and agrees with the decision to return students’ money.
"I was glad they didn't give us account credit or something because it's not going to be useful to me," Steinmetz said. "But I'm also sad they took away the sports like basketball."
Basketball lottery tickets are included in each year's Boarding Pass. The Big Ten has not yet said whether it will proceed with basketball or other winter sports, or modify the seasons in some way.