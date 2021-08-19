After a shortened offseason, two tied exhibition games and three Big Ten Players to Watch list recipients, the Boilermakers are back for their first week of regular season soccer.

Two exhibition games gave Purdue fans a small glimpse into how well the Boilermakers fare against DI talent. Really knowing an opponent, however, will need more of a personal approach.

The Exponent spoke with Vanderbilt Hustler sports editor Justin Hershey to get an in-depth look at the Commodores’ strengths, weaknesses, hopes and expectations for their Sunday afternoon matchup against the Boilers.

Purdue will take on the Commodores at 1 p.m. Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee.

What can we expect from the Commodores next year?

Defense is going to be Vanderbilt’s strength.

They have a pretty stout back line of experienced players with (senior Myra) Konte, (senior Madiya) Harriott and (junior Maya) Antoine.

The Commodores also lost some very experienced players up front. They lost their top goal scorer last year, Haley Hopkins, who had seven or eight goals in 15 games. She will be playing her final year of eligibility at the University of Virginia.

They also lost midfielder Leila Azari, who was their best playmaker. She set up a lot of people last year, including Hopkins.

The defense and midfield should still be strong next season after remaining mostly intact. The forwards, however, are pretty young; I believe there are four freshman forwards who could see time.

The biggest storyline, in my opinion, will be the goalkeeping situation. They lost Sarah Fuller last year, who made her rounds on the football field and was pretty solid in the fall. Come spring, head coach Darren Ambrose really started switching it up and played underclassmen in Kate Devine and Sophie Guilmette.

How did having the experience of ten seniors and eight juniors on the roster get the Commodores to 9-6-1? How does it feel to have a similar level of returning experience?

The name of the game was seniority last season.

They went through a choppy regular season in the fall, where they would win one game and then lose another. I think you saw maturity shine through once the Southeastern Conference tournament came around, eventually winning their first SEC title since 1994.

That demonstrated the age right there — it wasn’t an incredible regular season by Ambrose’s standards, but the group really hung in there until it really mattered. That experience really kept them mentally there despite a choppy regular season, especially with the COVID-19 aspects of the game.

We got a few key seniors this year, a couple of them graduates. (Forward) Maddie Elwell is the first one that comes to mind. She’ll be a big piece in bringing up the next generation of players. There’s plenty of talent on this roster, it’s a matter of finding it and putting it in the best situation to succeed.

With 11 consistent rotational pieces returning this year, how far do you think this team can go? Will they be able to perform better than last year?

It’s tough to say.

It’ll depend on where the scoring production comes from and the goaltending. Who’s your point of attack scorer? Do you have a really solid option in net?

The SEC is really good this year, and Vanderbilt’s ranked 18th in the country this year. Those are high aspirations right there. They were picked fourth in the preseason.

This team hasn’t had a losing season since 2014 or 2015. Their aspirations are high. They haven’t done as well in the past couple of years, dropping a couple of games, but I would say an SEC tournament title would not surprise me. They might struggle in the regular season considering it’s a younger group, but if they get the momentum rolling, an SEC title is their peak.

I’m still unclear if they’re a national championship contender. In Ambrose’s couple years here, they’ve never really risen to that “top.” They’ve always been a top-25 team. I think that’s that next step in Ambrose’s career, but I think the goaltending and lead scoring will determine if that’s realistic.

Considering both Purdue and Vanderbilt made their names off defense last year, who on the Commodores roster will be the biggest threat to a stout Purdue defense?

I think (sophomore midfielder) Abi Brighton and (sophomore forward) Sophia Gorski come to mind.

Gorski had two goals in an exhibition game. She’s someone Ambrose has talked about moving to an offensive leadership role. Brighton had some great goals in the SEC tournament last year as a freshman. She was (on the) All-SEC Freshman team I believe.

It’s still up in the air who that scorer will be, but I would say those two names would be two players Purdue needs to watch out for.

What are going to be some of the biggest keys for a Purdue victory on Sunday?

Put pressure on the goal and keep possession.

The defense for Vanderbilt is really solid, but if Purdue gets a lot of shots on goal against those young keepers, that’s going to be pretty tough for Vanderbilt to contain because it’s such a point of question right now. Getting a lot of shots would be huge.

You don’t want Vanderbilt’s midfielders to really be able to get very far into Purdue territory. Brighton and Elwell will be able to create a lot of chances on offense, so keeping the ball out of their way will be big for Purdue.