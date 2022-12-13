Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters will take over as Purdue football's new head coach.

Walters has been with the Illini for two seasons. This year, the team went 8-4, holding teams to less than a touchdown in five of those games and keeping teams under 10 points in seven of them, according to a press release.

The 36-year-old becomes the fourth-youngest coach in the FBS and the youngest in the Big Ten. Walters was a finalist this season for the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in the country.

Before Illinois, Walters was at Missouri in the Southeastern Conference for six years. In college, Walters was a safety from 2004 to 2008 for Colorado, where he got his coaching start as an assistant after graduating.

Walters' five-year contract is pending formal approval by Purdue's board of trustees, the release reads. Full details will be available following board approval.

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University," Walters said. "I am grateful to Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski and to President Daniels for this incredible opportunity. Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus. My wife Tara and I, along with our boys, are beyond excited to join the Purdue and West Lafayette communities. Boiler Up!"

Walters will be introduced at a welcome event that will be streamed live on Purdue Football social media at noon on Wednesday from the Kozuch Football Performance Complex.