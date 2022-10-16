Maryland showed up to Holloway Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon playing at high level, beating Purdue in three sets.

The Boilermakers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) were plagued by a .134 overall hitting percentage, while Terrapins (12-8, 3-5 Big Ten) managed a slightly better .221, notching 42 kills to Purdue’s 35.

The last time Purdue was swept by an unranked team Nov. 28, 2015 against Wisconsin on Senior Night at home.

Head coach Dave Shondell said the team’s biggest issue in the match was its offense.

“For us, it's about figuring out how we can score some points,” Shondell said. “Offensively we get in some situations where we have a hard time generating points. And it was compounded tonight in the first game and a half by our defense not being very good.”

Maryland’s outside hitters Sam Csire and Laila Ivey lit up Purdue’s defense early, claiming over half of their team’s kills by the end of the match.

Purdue found itself down by 5 and 6 point deficits too often. The Boilers brought it back a few times, mostly courtesy of their middle blockers, but were never able to take a set.

Sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin found blocking success in a few sets while Hannah Clayton was arguably the team’s most consistent attacker Sunday afternoon.

The fifth-year middle blocker had 8 kills, finding success on her slide attack a few times.

I think the setters did a good job of spreading out our offense during this game,” Clayton said. I think me and Raven were scoring a lot in the first few sets, and then (Maryland) started to key on it. We just need to execute on all facets of the game when it comes to attacking.”

Freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson led the team in kills, posting 11, but and hitting just .070. Hudson has had trouble finding the same success against the tougher blocking opponents they’ve faced.

Shondell said Maryland managed to limit Purdue’s attacking options, and the team needed one of its players to step up and get a kill. He said at times that it was mostly Clayton who did so, and other times Hudson.

“Whenever you get blocked, it's a frustrating feeling,” Shondell said. “But we're not going to trade (Hudson) for it, we're gonna make sure we keep her.

Purdue returns to Holloway on Wednesday to take on No. 3 Nebraska. The match begins at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.