The Purdue athletics "More Than a Game" campaign has officially surpassed its $18 million goal, according to a Purdue press release.

Originally created in 2020 to help offset COVID-19 budget shortcomings, the campaign focused on the power of donations from alumni and others to stop the need for "sport elimination, job elimination and similar occurrences" from the athletics department, the release said.

"We are incredibly grateful to all members of the Purdue family for rising to the challenge and I'm beyond proud to say we have surpassed our goal," athletics director Mike Bobinski said in a Wednesday statement. "Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, our student-athletes and future leaders have been able to continue striving for success despite the many obstacles. We are excited about what lies ahead for Purdue athletics."

At the start of COVID-19 shutdowns, the department projected losses of more than $50 million, Fox Sports reported. Four Purdue head coaches took pay cuts and deferred their yearly bonuses in 2020, while other staff members saw their salaries slashed by as much as 50% along with schedule and overall workforce reductions.

Even with the budget cuts, the department projected losses of more than $18 million, a shortfall it had to overcome with the help of several donors.

Yearly contributions for the John Purdue Club have also surpassed $9 million for the first time in school history, becoming the fourth year in a row the record has been set, the release said.

Donors receive "priority points" from the John Purdue Club based on the amount given in cash contributions and the amount spent on items like season tickets and alumni association memberships. The points determine the priority donors would receive tickets and parking passes throughout the several sports seasons.

"On behalf of the John Purdue Club and Purdue athletics, we are extremely thankful for the impact contributors to this campaign have made," senior associate athletics director Tim House said in the release. "Despite the inevitable adversity, we have shown up and faced it together. We continue to be humbled by the unwavering support of the Boilermaker family."

The release included a short thank you video, which can be seen here.