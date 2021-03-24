The Big Ten has placed decisions about its spring sports events in the hands of the communities hosting the events.
The conference announced Wednesday that all remaining regular season competitions for the 2020-21 spring season will follow the health guidelines and attendance restrictions of its member campuses, in consultation with local health departments.
The Big Ten's order includes spring football events per the press release, and follows a March 9 order that all conference championship events will follow a similar pattern of decision-making.
Purdue announced Monday its home baseball and softball games will allow 50% fan capacity.
Tippecanoe County's guidelines say any social gathering is limited to 250 people or full-facility capacity and requires social distancing, face coverings and sanitation.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a relaxation of the state's guidelines and a similar transition of power to local jurisdictions in a press conference Tuesday evening.